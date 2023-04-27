When is Soccer Aid 2023? Line-ups, kick-off time and how to watch

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Soccer Aid returns to Manchester in 2023 ready to again raise significant money for charity.

The annual charity football match, created by Robbie Williams in 2006, sees a host of former footballers and famous faces from other industries come together in support of Unicef UK.

Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott has been named as England’s captain this year, with Jack Wilshere, Tommy Fury and Karen Carney among the other individuals set to make Soccer Aid debuts.

Team World will be led by Usain Bolt, with the fastest man in history continuing in the role after leading his side to victory last year.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Soccer Aid 2023?

Soccer Aid is set to kick off at 7.30pm BST on Sunday 11 June at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the charitable venture on ITV or STV, or via ITVX online.

Who is playing?

England

Jill Scott (c)

Paddy McGuinness

Jermain Defoe

Karen Carney

Gary Cahill

Jack Wilshere

Bugzy Malone

Tom Grennan

Sir Mo Farah

Alex Brooker

Gary Neville

Paul Scholes

Chunkz

Joel Corry

Eni Aluko

David James

Scarlette Douglas

Nicky Butt

Liam Payne

Coaches

Emma Hayes

Vicky McClure

Harry Redknapp

World XI FC

Usain Bolt (c)

Lee Mack

Steven Bartlett

Kem Cetinay

Mo Gilligan

Maisie Adam

Tommy Fury

Heather O’Reilly

Kalyn Kyle

Noah Beck

Coach

Robbie Keane

How much does Soccer Aid raise for charity?

Soccer Aid 2022, which was held at the London Stadium, raised £15,673,728 for Unicef, the highest tally in the event’s history.