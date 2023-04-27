When is Soccer Aid 2023? Line-ups, kick-off time and how to watch
Everything you need to know as celebrities and ex-footballers join together to raise money for charity
Soccer Aid returns to Manchester in 2023 ready to again raise significant money for charity.
The annual charity football match, created by Robbie Williams in 2006, sees a host of former footballers and famous faces from other industries come together in support of Unicef UK.
Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott has been named as England’s captain this year, with Jack Wilshere, Tommy Fury and Karen Carney among the other individuals set to make Soccer Aid debuts.
Team World will be led by Usain Bolt, with the fastest man in history continuing in the role after leading his side to victory last year.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Soccer Aid 2023?
Soccer Aid is set to kick off at 7.30pm BST on Sunday 11 June at Old Trafford in Manchester.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the charitable venture on ITV or STV, or via ITVX online.
Who is playing?
England
Jill Scott (c)
Paddy McGuinness
Jermain Defoe
Karen Carney
Gary Cahill
Jack Wilshere
Bugzy Malone
Tom Grennan
Sir Mo Farah
Alex Brooker
Gary Neville
Paul Scholes
Chunkz
Joel Corry
Eni Aluko
David James
Scarlette Douglas
Nicky Butt
Liam Payne
Coaches
Emma Hayes
Vicky McClure
Harry Redknapp
World XI FC
Usain Bolt (c)
Lee Mack
Steven Bartlett
Kem Cetinay
Mo Gilligan
Maisie Adam
Tommy Fury
Heather O’Reilly
Kalyn Kyle
Noah Beck
Coach
Robbie Keane
How much does Soccer Aid raise for charity?
Soccer Aid 2022, which was held at the London Stadium, raised £15,673,728 for Unicef, the highest tally in the event’s history.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies