Wolves welcomed new boss Bruno Lage in to replace Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo in the summer. But things did not get off to the ideal start as Wanderers saw themselves beaten 1-0 by Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

However, there will not be a victory as sweet as Tottenham if they can get one over on their former head coach Santo. Wolves will want to prove they have swiftly moved on from the man who got them promoted to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Spurs’ win over Manchester City will give them the confidence they need following a turbulent summer. Harry Kane may play, he may not. But that does not take away from the talent that remains in Spurs’ team, namely last weekend’s goalscorer Son Heung-min.

Wolves need to get off the mark. Spurs will want to build on a superb opening day against the champions. It promises to be an intriguing afternoon’s action.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the match today.

When is it on?

The match kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday 22 August.

How can I watch it?

The match is not being shown on TV in the UK as Sky Sports have selected to show Southampton vs Manchester United instead.

What is the team news?

Wolves have no new fresh injury concerns to contend with following their 1-0 defeat to Leicester last weekend. However, Jonny, Willy Boly, Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Yerson Mosquera and Hugo Bueno all remain out as they continue their return to fitness.

There has not yet been any official word on whether Kane will play any part in Spurs’ clash with Wolves, but it is unlikely he will start the game.Meanwhile, Joe Rodon and Cameron Carter-Vickers are both out with injuries, while Tanguy Ndombele also looks set to miss out as he eyes a move away from North London before the end of the transfer window.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; However, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Trincao, Jimenez, Traore

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Skipp, Hojbjerg, Dele; Lucas, Bergwijn, Son

Odds

Wolves: 11/5

Draw: 2/1

Tottenham: 6/4

Prediction

Spurs remain a strong side regardless of whether Kane is included or not. Santo’s side proved against Manchester City that they remain a formidable force on their day, so Wolves will undoubtedly have their hands full. Bruno Lage will want to get off the mark in the Premier League, especially with his side returning to a packed Molineux. But the quality lies with Tottenham and you would expect them to come through this tough test. 1-2 Spurs.