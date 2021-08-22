Wolves enjoyed successive seventh place finishes in the Premier League but then struggled without a home crowd to cheer them on last season. Wanderers ended up 13th in a disappointing regression from the progress they had shown over the past couple of years.

But under new coach Bruno Lage the club will welcome back a packed Molineux for the first time since early 2020 when they take on Tottenham.

The last time Wolves enjoyed a full stadium Nuno Espirito Santo was the manager in the home dugout. Now they will return to watch him sit in the opposition technical area as he takes charge of a Spurs away game for the first time.

There is sure to be a lot of emotion between Santo and the Wolves supporters, so it will be interesting to see what kind of reception he receives.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the match today.

When is it on?

The match kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday 22 August.

How can I watch it?

The match is not being shown on TV in the UK as Sky Sports have selected to show Southampton vs Manchester United instead.

What is the team news?

Wolves have no new fresh injury concerns to contend with following their 1-0 defeat to Leicester last weekend. However, Jonny, Willy Boly, Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Yerson Mosquera and Hugo Bueno all remain out as they continue their return to fitness.

There has not yet been any official word on whether Kane will play any part in Spurs’ clash with Wolves, but it is unlikely he will start the game.Meanwhile, Joe Rodon and Cameron Carter-Vickers are both out with injuries, while Tanguy Ndombele also looks set to miss out as he eyes a move away from North London before the end of the transfer window.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; However, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Trincao, Jimenez, Traore

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Skipp, Hojbjerg, Dele; Lucas, Bergwijn, Son

Odds

Wolves: 11/5

Draw: 2/1

Tottenham: 6/4

Prediction

Spurs remain a strong side regardless of whether Kane is included or not. Santo’s side proved against Manchester City that they remain a formidable force on their day, so Wolves will undoubtedly have their hands full. Bruno Lage will want to get off the mark in the Premier League, especially with his side returning to a packed Molineux. But the quality lies with Tottenham and you would expect them to come through this tough test. 1-2 Spurs.