Wolves vs Arsenal betting tips

Arsenal to win by two goals - 3/1 Bet365

Noni Madueke to score at any time - 12/5 BetMGM

Arsenal have the chance to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League if they can win at bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Gunners were a best price of 2/9 on betting sites to win the title not so long ago, but a couple of slips up against Manchester United and Brentford last time out, coupled with Manchester City winning three of their last four games, has seen Arsenal’s lead reduced to four points.

The title protagonists still have to play at the Etihad in April too, so a win on Wednesday would put the pressure right back on City, who are next in action in the late kick-off on Saturday.

Football betting sites still have Arsenal as the clear favourites at odds of 2/5, but they can’t afford to drop too many more points, especially in fixtures like tonight’s trip to Molineux.

Arsenal might have won nine of their 11 Premier League away games against Wolves, losing the other two, but they won’t be taking anything for granted against a side that’s shown signs of improvement under Rob Edwards.

They remain rock bottom of the table with just nine points, but they have one win and four draws from their last seven, which is a far cry from their previous 11 straight defeats.

That one win came against West Ham on 3 January, and they have picked up draws with Everton, Newcastle and most recently Nottingham Forest in their last league match.

They also overcame a potentially tricky FA Cup tie at the weekend when they beat League Two side Grimsby 1-0 at Blundell Park.

Wolves vs Arsenal betting preview: Gunners to keep on firing

This will be the 128th meeting between the two sides, and Arsenal certainly have the advantage in the head-to-head with 67 wins compared to Wolves’ 32, and you have to go back to the 2020/21 season for the last time Edwards’ side won.

In fact, they did the double that season with 2-1 wins, both home and away, but since then, they have lost each of their last nine against the Gunners in the Premier League.

This should be nothing other than an Arsenal win, but when there is no pressure on Wolves and maybe a bit too much on Arsenal, it could be another nervy night for Mikel Arteta’s side.

They were outplayed for large periods in the 1-1 draw at Brentford last Thursday and have struggled at times to break down stubborn defences, like in recent games against Chelsea, Liverpool and Forest.

Two own goals gave them a 2-1 win the last time these two sides met, back in December. Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was unlucky to be credited with the opener before Tolu Arokodare levelled in the 90th minute for Wolves.

Just as they thought they would be leaving with a point, Yerson Mosquera glanced the ball past his own keeper to give the Gunners the victory.

Wolves are as big as 21/2 to avenge that result, but in reality, it should be a comfortable night for Arsenal if they can make an early breakthrough. The Gunners beat Sunderland by three and Leeds by four in recent league outings, and can win this one with a bit to spare.

Wolves vs Arsenal prediction 1: Arsenal to win by two goals - 3/1 Bet365

Madueke to haunt Wolves again

Things haven't quite gone to plan for Noni Madueke since he moved to Arsenal, from Chelsea, in the summer, with just six goals in 25 appearances so far.

He has, though, scored two in his last two matches away at Brentford and Wigan at the weekend, when he opened the scoring in the 4-0 FA Cup win.

He also likes playing against Wolves, with four goals against them so far, which accounts for 27% of his total goals in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old scored a hat-trick in the 6-3 away win for Chelsea on the opening day of last season before netting the third goal in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge in January.

Betting apps are offering 80/1 on him scoring another hat-trick on Wednesday, or you can get 6/1 on him scoring first, as he has done in the Gunners’ last two matches.

Wolves vs Arsenal prediction 2: Madueke to score at any time - 12/5 BetMGM

Wolves vs Arsenal team news

Wolves vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Wolves: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; R. Gomes, A. Gomes, Mane, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Armstrong, Arokodare

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

