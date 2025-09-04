Women’s Super League Betting Tips

Chelsea to win the title - 1/1 Bet365

London City Lionesses to finish in the top 3 - 11/2 SpreadEx

After winning seven of the last eight Super League titles, Chelsea are understandably favourites with betting sites to win their seventh title in a row.

They are a best price of 21/20 to secure their ninth title, ahead of second favourites Arsenal at 7/4, while Manchester City are 8/1, and it’s hard to see beyond the Blues achieving more success.

Chelsea coach Sonia Bompastor continued where former boss Emma Hayes left off, when she left the club to take charge of the US national team.

They finished 12 points clear of their nearest rivals, Arsenal, and went an entire season unbeaten in the league, winning 19 and drawing three of their 22 games to finish with a record-breaking 60 points.

They also won both the FA Cup and League Cup, as the club remained unbeaten in domestic football, but the Champions League remains out of reach after being knocked out at the semi-final stage as Barcelona beat them 8-2 on aggregate.

What made their failure even worse was the fact that London rivals Arsenal won the competition for the second time, beating the Spanish side 1-0 in the final in Lisbon.

The success of England Women in the summer, as they won the European Championships for a second time, is likely to lead to another big increase in interest and crowds, which the competition will welcome.

Following Arsenal’s success, and so much transfer activity throughout the league, including the Gunners’ world record signing of Canada forward Olivia Smith, who joined from Liverpool for £1m, we are expecting a tougher title race this time around.

Arsenal will miss defender Leah Williamson, though, who has been ruled out of the first few weeks of the season due to the knee injury she suffered playing for England in the Euros final.

Chelsea, who have retained largely the same squad but with the addition of Australian defender Ellie Carpenter, can put down an early marker when they face Manchester City in the league’s curtain-raiser on Friday evening.

It’s tough to look beyond the Blues, given how dominant they were last season and the WSL title looking unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge.

Women’s Super League prediction: Chelsea to win the title - 21/20 SpreadEx

Domestic Lionesses have plenty of bite

London City Lionesses are the new faces in the Super League, following their promotion from the Championship in May, and they become the first fully independent team to play in the top flight.

They have signed 11 new faces ahead of the season, including Spain star Jana Fernandez, Finland's Sanni Franssi and Italy defender Elena Linari.

Head coach Jocelyn Precheur won the Coupe de France in his first managerial role with Paris Saint-Germain women and promotion with the Lionesses in his first year of a three-year contract.

Football betting sites have them at 14/1 to win the title behind Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City and Manchester United.

Despte being the new team on the block, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the Lionesses were battling at the top of the WSL table and a top-three finish isn’t beyond them.

Women’s Super League prediction: London City Lionesses to finish in the top 3 - 11/2 SpreadEx

