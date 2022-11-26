✕ Close Saudi Arabia Stun Lionel Messi & Argentina In 2-1 Victory

Argentina are in desperate need of a win as they take on Mexico in their second encounter in Group C at the World Cup 2022. Lionel Messi and co suffered a humiliating and shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening match when they slumped to a 2-1 loss having taken the lead in the first half thanks to a converted penalty from Messi.

Lionel Scaloni’s side were one of the pre-tournament favourites and face the possibility of elimination unless they can get points on the board in Qatar this evening. The Argentina manager needs to get his attack firing and, at the very least, avoid losing to Mexico if he wants to lead his side into the next round.

Mexico, meanwhile, resolutely kept Poland at bay in their World Cup opener and had veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to thank after he saved Robert Lewandowski’s penalty to secure a goalless draw against the Eastern Europeans.

That game was one for the goalkeepers with neither team managing to inspire at the top of the pitch. As such Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez for tonight’s game against Argentina.

Follow all the action from Qatar with our live blog below, after the conclusion of France vs Denmark: