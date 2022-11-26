Jump to content

Liveupdated1669485869

Argentina vs Mexico LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from crucial Group C clash

Argentina hope to bounce back from shock Saudi Arabia defeat when they face Mexico tonight

Kieran Jackson
Saturday 26 November 2022 18:04
Saudi Arabia Stun Lionel Messi & Argentina In 2-1 Victory

Argentina are in desperate need of a win as they take on Mexico in their second encounter in Group C at the World Cup 2022. Lionel Messi and co suffered a humiliating and shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening match when they slumped to a 2-1 loss having taken the lead in the first half thanks to a converted penalty from Messi.

Lionel Scaloni’s side were one of the pre-tournament favourites and face the possibility of elimination unless they can get points on the board in Qatar this evening. The Argentina manager needs to get his attack firing and, at the very least, avoid losing to Mexico if he wants to lead his side into the next round.

Mexico, meanwhile, resolutely kept Poland at bay in their World Cup opener and had veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to thank after he saved Robert Lewandowski’s penalty to secure a goalless draw against the Eastern Europeans.

That game was one for the goalkeepers with neither team managing to inspire at the top of the pitch. As such Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez for tonight’s game against Argentina.

Follow all the action from Qatar with our live blog below, after the conclusion of France vs Denmark:

1669485869

World Cup 2022: France 2-1 Denmark

France are now top of Group D on six points, with Australia second on three points. Tunisia and Denmark are bottom of the group with one point.

Tunisia vs France and Denmark vs Australia are the final games.

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 18:04
1669485520

World Cup 2022: France 2-1 Denmark

FULL-TIME: France have done it - the world champions are the first team through to the last-16!

It was the Kylian Mbappe show! His two goals made the difference either side of Andreas Christensen’s header!

A tight game, but France come out just on top!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 17:58
1669485170

World Cup 2022: France 2-1 Denmark

90+2: Griezmann makes way for Fofana, while for Denmark: Bah comes on Kristensen.

Denmark press for a goal...

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 17:52
1669485069

World Cup 2022: France 2-1 Denmark

90 mins: Mbappe eyes a hat-trick as he takes on a volley, but it’s straight at Schmeichel - he should have played in Thuram!

Six minutes added on... can Denmark find another equaliser?!

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 17:51
1669484805

World Cup 2022: France 2-1 Denmark (Mbappe 86’)

86 mins: Kylian Mbappe looks to have won it for France!

Coman sets up Griezmann who crosses it with his left-foot, and Mbappe bundles it home at the back post!

Terrific movement from Mbappe - and he’s stayed just onside!

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 17:46
1669484714

World Cup 2022: France 1-1 Denmark

85 mins: Hojbjerg has a speculative effort from long-range - but he drags it wide...

Just five to go..

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 17:45
1669484472

World Cup 2022: France 1-1 Denmark

81 mins: So close from Braithwaite!

Denmark are still dangerous on the break! Braithwaite is first to the ball at the near post but his first-time effort clips the outside of the near post!

Very open game now!

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 17:41
1669484379

World Cup 2022: France 1-1 Denmark

80 mins: Rabiot close with a spectacular effort!

Hernandez crosses from the left and the France mdifielder connects with an acrobatic effort at the back post - but it sails over!

10 to go - will we have a winner here?

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 17:39
1669484320

World Cup 2022: France 1-1 Denmark

78 mins: So close for substitute Aurélien Tchouaméni!

His header is goalbound but takes a slight nick off a Denmark defender!

Corner now for France...

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 17:38
1669484111

World Cup 2022: France 1-1 Denmark

75 mins: France make a double sub; Coman and Konate ON; Dembele and Varane OFF.

Kieran Jackson26 November 2022 17:35

