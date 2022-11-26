Argentina vs Mexico LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from crucial Group C clash
Argentina hope to bounce back from shock Saudi Arabia defeat when they face Mexico tonight
Argentina are in desperate need of a win as they take on Mexico in their second encounter in Group C at the World Cup 2022. Lionel Messi and co suffered a humiliating and shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening match when they slumped to a 2-1 loss having taken the lead in the first half thanks to a converted penalty from Messi.
Lionel Scaloni’s side were one of the pre-tournament favourites and face the possibility of elimination unless they can get points on the board in Qatar this evening. The Argentina manager needs to get his attack firing and, at the very least, avoid losing to Mexico if he wants to lead his side into the next round.
Mexico, meanwhile, resolutely kept Poland at bay in their World Cup opener and had veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to thank after he saved Robert Lewandowski’s penalty to secure a goalless draw against the Eastern Europeans.
That game was one for the goalkeepers with neither team managing to inspire at the top of the pitch. As such Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez for tonight’s game against Argentina.
Follow all the action from Qatar with our live blog below, after the conclusion of France vs Denmark:
World Cup 2022: France 2-1 Denmark
France are now top of Group D on six points, with Australia second on three points. Tunisia and Denmark are bottom of the group with one point.
Tunisia vs France and Denmark vs Australia are the final games.
World Cup 2022: France 2-1 Denmark
FULL-TIME: France have done it - the world champions are the first team through to the last-16!
It was the Kylian Mbappe show! His two goals made the difference either side of Andreas Christensen’s header!
A tight game, but France come out just on top!
World Cup 2022: France 2-1 Denmark
90+2: Griezmann makes way for Fofana, while for Denmark: Bah comes on Kristensen.
Denmark press for a goal...
World Cup 2022: France 2-1 Denmark
90 mins: Mbappe eyes a hat-trick as he takes on a volley, but it’s straight at Schmeichel - he should have played in Thuram!
Six minutes added on... can Denmark find another equaliser?!
World Cup 2022: France 2-1 Denmark (Mbappe 86’)
86 mins: Kylian Mbappe looks to have won it for France!
Coman sets up Griezmann who crosses it with his left-foot, and Mbappe bundles it home at the back post!
Terrific movement from Mbappe - and he’s stayed just onside!
World Cup 2022: France 1-1 Denmark
85 mins: Hojbjerg has a speculative effort from long-range - but he drags it wide...
Just five to go..
World Cup 2022: France 1-1 Denmark
81 mins: So close from Braithwaite!
Denmark are still dangerous on the break! Braithwaite is first to the ball at the near post but his first-time effort clips the outside of the near post!
Very open game now!
World Cup 2022: France 1-1 Denmark
80 mins: Rabiot close with a spectacular effort!
Hernandez crosses from the left and the France mdifielder connects with an acrobatic effort at the back post - but it sails over!
10 to go - will we have a winner here?
World Cup 2022: France 1-1 Denmark
78 mins: So close for substitute Aurélien Tchouaméni!
His header is goalbound but takes a slight nick off a Denmark defender!
Corner now for France...
World Cup 2022: France 1-1 Denmark
75 mins: France make a double sub; Coman and Konate ON; Dembele and Varane OFF.
