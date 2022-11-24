Jump to content

Liveupdated1669310774

Brazil vs Serbia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups with Neymar set to shine

Neymar and Brazil face Serbia in Group G at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar

Alex Pattle
Thursday 24 November 2022 17:26
Comments
Neymar Jr: Did you Know?

Neymar and Brazil face Serbia in their Group G World Cup opener at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Tite’s five-time winners are the favourites to triumph in Qatar, with an enviable amount of talent in the final third, including: Raphinha, Vini Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus and Antony.

But Serbia have some dangerous players looking to cause an upset, with Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic looking to unsettle the likes of Thiago Silva and Marquinho. And four years ago in Russia, Brazil failed to win their opening game, with Switzerland fighting back to earn a point with a Steven Zuber goal cancelling out Philippe Coutinho’s opener.

After Switzerland’s win over Cameroon, Serbia will hope to seize back momentum and avoid defeat here with the Indomitable Lions up next.

Follow all the action with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Portugal vs Ghana:

1669310774

World Cup 2022: Portugal 1-0 Ghana

68 mins: Confirmation that there was a VAR check before the penalty.

Alex Pattle24 November 2022 17:26
1669310750

World Cup 2022: Portugal 1-0 Ghana

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Alex Pattle24 November 2022 17:25
1669310557

World Cup 2022: GOAL! Portugal 1-0 Ghana (Ronaldo, 65 - pen)

65 mins: AND HE SCORES IT!

Ronaldo smashes a penalty into the top corner, the first man ever to score at five World Cups, and he’s giddy!

He’s swarmed by teammates!

Alex Pattle24 November 2022 17:22
1669310471

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

63 mins: It doesn’t seem that there will be a VAR check.

Alex Pattle24 November 2022 17:21
1669310421

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

62 mins: PENALTY TO PORTUGAL!

Salisu is deemed to have tripped Ronaldo in a 50-50 challenge!

Not sure about this...

Alex Pattle24 November 2022 17:20
1669310176

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

59 mins: Felix and Seidu go head to head, quite literally. Felix seems to initiate the exchange, but Seidu appears to push his head into the Portugal forward’s face.

After a beat, Felix hits the deck, and things threaten to get out of hand as players gather around. Seidu is booked.

Alex Pattle24 November 2022 17:16
1669310077

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

57 mins: William Carvalho replaces Otavio in the Portugal midfield.

Alex Pattle24 November 2022 17:14
1669310048

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

56 mins: Ronaldo, now sporting a short-sleeved top, gets the ball in space on Portugal’s left wing. He dances towards the edge of the Ghana box and does a few stepovers, before his shot is blocked.

Ghana then break through Kudus, who has come to life in this second half. He surges towards the Portugal penalty area and a shot follows from the edge of the box... but it’s another dragged effort that goes wide.

Alex Pattle24 November 2022 17:14
1669309910

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

54 mins: Dias heads the corner away, and the ball soon falls to Seidu... who makes the wrong choice by shooting, dragging a low shot well wide of the Portugal goal.

Alex Pattle24 November 2022 17:11
1669309815

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

53 mins: This is better from Ghana, who come forward on the left again.

Cancelo blocks a Kudus cross from the byline, heading the ball out for a corner.

Alex Pattle24 November 2022 17:10

