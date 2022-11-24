Brazil vs Serbia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups with Neymar set to shine
Neymar and Brazil face Serbia in Group G at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar
Neymar and Brazil face Serbia in their Group G World Cup opener at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
Tite’s five-time winners are the favourites to triumph in Qatar, with an enviable amount of talent in the final third, including: Raphinha, Vini Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus and Antony.
But Serbia have some dangerous players looking to cause an upset, with Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic looking to unsettle the likes of Thiago Silva and Marquinho. And four years ago in Russia, Brazil failed to win their opening game, with Switzerland fighting back to earn a point with a Steven Zuber goal cancelling out Philippe Coutinho’s opener.
After Switzerland’s win over Cameroon, Serbia will hope to seize back momentum and avoid defeat here with the Indomitable Lions up next.
Follow all the action with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Portugal vs Ghana:
World Cup 2022: Portugal 1-0 Ghana
68 mins: Confirmation that there was a VAR check before the penalty.
World Cup 2022: Portugal 1-0 Ghana
World Cup 2022: GOAL! Portugal 1-0 Ghana (Ronaldo, 65 - pen)
65 mins: AND HE SCORES IT!
Ronaldo smashes a penalty into the top corner, the first man ever to score at five World Cups, and he’s giddy!
He’s swarmed by teammates!
World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana
63 mins: It doesn’t seem that there will be a VAR check.
World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana
62 mins: PENALTY TO PORTUGAL!
Salisu is deemed to have tripped Ronaldo in a 50-50 challenge!
Not sure about this...
World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana
59 mins: Felix and Seidu go head to head, quite literally. Felix seems to initiate the exchange, but Seidu appears to push his head into the Portugal forward’s face.
After a beat, Felix hits the deck, and things threaten to get out of hand as players gather around. Seidu is booked.
World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana
57 mins: William Carvalho replaces Otavio in the Portugal midfield.
World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana
56 mins: Ronaldo, now sporting a short-sleeved top, gets the ball in space on Portugal’s left wing. He dances towards the edge of the Ghana box and does a few stepovers, before his shot is blocked.
Ghana then break through Kudus, who has come to life in this second half. He surges towards the Portugal penalty area and a shot follows from the edge of the box... but it’s another dragged effort that goes wide.
World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana
54 mins: Dias heads the corner away, and the ball soon falls to Seidu... who makes the wrong choice by shooting, dragging a low shot well wide of the Portugal goal.
World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana
53 mins: This is better from Ghana, who come forward on the left again.
Cancelo blocks a Kudus cross from the byline, heading the ball out for a corner.
