Is Cameroon vs Serbia on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup fixture online
Everything you need to know about the Group G meeting
Cameroon and Serbia go into Monday’s Group G match knowing that anything less than a victory could send them packing from the World Cup by the time Brazil and Switzerland play later in the day.
Serbia are bottom of the group after losing 2-0 to pre-tournament favourites Brazil while Cameroon’s 1-0 loss to Switzerland means the African side are still seeking their first victory in the World Cup since 2002.
The match arguably gives both Cameroon and Serbia their best chances of opening their account in Qatar.
But a loss for either team - combined with a draw between Brazil and Switzerland - would prematurely bring the curtains down on their campaign, with nothing to play for but pride in their final group game on 2 December.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is Cameroon vs Serbia?
The match takes place on Monday at 10am GMT at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.
How to watch
The game will be shown live in the UK on TV channel ITV 1. Viewers can stream the match online via the ITV Hub app and website.
Team news
Rigoberto Song has no ffresh injury worries following the loss to Switzerland.
Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic lamented the fact that his key players such as top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic were not fully fit, but they will be glad to have got Brazil out of the way nice and early, and he has promised change in the next two games.
“We have to face that fact. It’s defeating to not have 100% of all your players... You will see a different team (against Cameroon),” Stojkovic said.
Predicted line-ups
Cameroon: Onana, Fai, Castelletto, N’Koulou, Tolo, Zambo, Hongla, Gouet, Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi.
Serbia: Milinkovic-Savic, Veljkovic, Mladenovic, Pavlovic, Milenkovic, Zivkovic, Gudelj, Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic, Tadic, Mitrovic.
Odds
Cameroon win: 4/1
Serbia win: 8/11
Draw: 5/2
Prediction
This could be a close-run thing but Serbia should have the edge in quality to get over the line Cameroon 0-1 Serbia.
