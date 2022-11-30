Canada vs Morocco prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Canada might be out of the World Cup 2022 already, ahead of their final group fixture, but John Herdman’s side have made history nonetheless.

The nation had not been to a finals since 1986 and in this, just their second-ever appearance at the tournament, Alphonso Davies scored their first goal with a fine header in an eventual defeat to Croatia.

That leaves them without the prospect of progressing to the knockouts, but opponents Morocco can and will do so if they win this game or at least match Belgium’s result against Croatia.

Both teams could go full strength given even Canada hope to make yet more history before they depart, which a first draw or victory would achieve.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Canada vs Morocco?

The final round of games in Group F kick off at 3pm GMT on Thursday 1 December.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on BBC Two and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.

The Independent will carry a live blog commentary of this and all other World Cup games.

What is the team news?

With Canada already out and unable to reach the last 16, John Herdman may opt to rotate his squad and hand World Cup experience to some of those who have not yet played or who could form part of the team going forward, though he’ll also want the team to be competitive.

Morocco will be missing tricky winger Abde Ezzalzouli, who has a hamstring issue, but he would only have been an impact sub in any case. It’s unlikely they’ll make many changes from the team which beat Belgium, other than Yassine Bounou returning in goal if fit.

Predicted line-ups

CAN - Borjan, Johnston, Miller, Vitoria, Layrea, Kone, Eustaquio, Davies, Buchanan, David, Millar

MAR - Bounou, Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui, Amrabat, Ziyech, Ounahi, Amallah, Boufal, En-Nesyri

Odds

Canada 8/3

Draw 5/2

Morocco 59/50

Prediction

Morocco will not let this chance slip to reach the last 16 and will pick up the points they need. Canada 1-2 Morocco.