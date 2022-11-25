England vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest team news and updates ahead of game
England take on the United States in their second Group B game of the World Cup on Friday evening
England take on the USA in Group B of the World Cup on Friday in Qatar. The Three Lions won their opening game in style against Iran, cruising to a 6-2 victory as Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate’s side.
Harry Kane has shaken off an injury scare and is fit to play after undergoing a scan on his ankle this week, while Harry Maguire has also declared himself ready to start following an illness. Southgate is therefore expected to name an unchanged team.
England will want to end an unwanted record and claim their first victory over the USA at a World Cup. The USA famously defeated England at the 1950 World Cup, before Rob Green’s error resulted in a 1-1 draw in South Africa in 2010.
This USA side arrived in Qatar with lofty expectations but were held in their opener by Wales, despite dominating the first half. Greg Berhalter’s side could not handle the physicality of Kieffer Moore but will look for a response at the Al Bayt Stadium. Follow all the latest England World Cup news ahead of the match against the USA, below.
Who is World Cup 2022 official Jesus Valenzuela?
Jesus Valenzuela is the referee of England’s match against the USA at the World Cup tonight.
The Venezuelan is taking charge of his first match at the World Cup after being selected as one of 36 referees at the tournament in Qatar.
The 39-year-old is considered to be one of the top referees in South America - taking charge of matches in the Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and South American World Cup qualifiers.
He referees professional in Venezuela’s top flight, where he took charge of nine matches before the league paused for the World Cup.
In those matches, however, Valenzuela showed red cards in seven of them, as well as an array of yellow cards.
Who is the referee of England vs USA at the World Cup?
He is one of South America’s top referees
World Cup 2022: Follow Wales vs Iran live
The early match of today’s World Cup action sees Wales take on Iran in Group B. Rob Page’s men drew with USA in their opening game and are hoping to go one better against a side that were hammered by England 6-2.
Should Wales win this morning they will move to the top of Group B ahead of England vs USA this evening and will be one step closer to a spot in the last 16.
Follow all the action with our live blog below. Kick off is at 10am:
World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale reacts with Wales captain on cusp of caps record against Iran
Gareth Bale wants to make becoming the most capped men’s player in Welsh football history “even more special” by leading Wales to World Cup victory over Iran.
Bale is set to overtake Chris Gunter, who will be among the substitutes for Friday’s encounter, and win his 110th cap at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha.
Wales have been boosted by the return to fitness of midfielder Joe Allen, out since mid-September with a hamstring injury, as they enter must-win territory following Monday’s 1-1 draw with the United States.
Bale, who made his Wales debut in 2006 and is his country’s record scorer with 41 goals, said: “I haven’t really been focusing on the cap thing to be honest, just trying to focus on the game.”
FA asks Fifa for clarity over World Cup penalty inconsistencies
Gareth Southgate has revealed the Football Association has handed a report to Fifa to seek clarity over perceived penalty inconsistencies at the World Cup.
England were denied what looked like a clear spot-kick when Harry Maguire was grabbed by Rouzbeh Cheshmi early on in their 6-2 win over Iran on Monday.
The VAR decided not to intervene but later alerted the referee to a tug on a shirt in the England box which resulted in Mehdi Taremi scoring a last-gasp penalty, while a similar offence resulted in a spot-kick in Argentina’s shock defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
Fifa referees committee chairman Pierluigi Collina had singled out England during a pre-tournament briefing – also open to the media – showing a clip of Kalvin Phillips blocking to create space in the box for Maguire to score in England’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Albania last year.
World Cup 2022: England vs USA
As England began to play the ball around against Iran, they felt something different.
“Definitely a click,” John Stones said of the 6-2 win. “Or a desire to put things right. We had come out of a bad period.”
They can now look through to the other side. England scored more goals against Iran than they did in the entire Nations League campaign. The reality, however, was that it was a step up from Gareth Southgate’s general style rather than just the last eight months.
“I guess people wouldn’t expect us to be like that having watched us for a couple of years and the style of football we play,” the manager acknowledged. “Maybe we regressed to the norm.”
The challenge now is to make it the norm, and illustrate it was not partly a product of the disarray that Iran are in; that England have announced their credentials.
Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney’s big match preview from Doha:
After turning a corner, England now look for World Cup momentum against the USA
England have calmed the mood following the 6-2 win over Iran in the opening game of Group B – but the USA possess a different threat and have a proud history against the Three Lions
World Cup 2022: England vs USA
Matchday. It’s a pretty simple message from England first thing this morning.
The key news to look out for as we go will be the fitness of Harry Kane, any big calls from Gareth Southgate on changing the defence and, on the other side of the fence, USA’s likely line-up with Yunus Musah among those facing a fitness battle.
World Cup 2022: England vs USA
Anthony Hudson may be English, but in football terms, he’s most definitely a citizen of the world.
A short spell at Newport County aside, the assistant boss of the USA – and son of ex-Chelsea and Stoke great, Alan – Hudson’s career has taken in some of world football’s most unlikely outposts.
Now, though, he finds himself a central part of the USA’s plans as they look to shock England and navigate their way out of Group B.
Given Hudson’s global experience, he’s the perfect man to map their route to the last 16.
Having been part of the USA coaching set-up that banished memories of their failure to make it to Russia in 2018, the former New Zealand and Bahrain boss insists he won’t be experiencing any feelings of split loyalties when the USA run out against England at the Al Bayt Stadium the day after Thanksgiving. And neither will his family.
“I just had a feeling this game was going to come up,” he says. “I called my family back home and they were just going crazy. Especially with my dad having played for England, it was nice, really nice.
“Look, my old man made his debut against West Germany (in 1975), and I’ve watched that game so many times.
“He was absolutely outstanding. I’m biased obviously but I can confidently say it was one of the best debut performances I’ve ever seen.”
Richard Edwards interviews Anthony Hudson: The Englishman plotting England’s World Cup downfall
The Englishman plotting England’s World Cup downfall
Exclusive interview: The USA assistant coach explains to Richard Edwards why even his England international father will be rooting against the Three Lions
World Cup 2022: England vs USA
England will look to secure their place in the last 16 of the World Cup when they face the United States, while Wales kick off Friday’s action against Iran in a crucial Group B match.
Hosts Qatar play their second Group A game against Senegal and the Netherlands take on Ecuador looking to maintain a perfect start.
On Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote his own piece of World Cup history as Portugal beat Ghana in their first Group H game, before pre-tournament favourites Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 with a brace for Richarlison – but there was an injury scare for Neymar.
Uruguay and South Korea had earlier played out a tepid goalless draw, but Switzerland got their campaign up and running with a 1-0 win over Cameroon.
Here’s everything to look out for on Friday:
Today at the World Cup: England look to wrap up place in last 16
Gareth Southgate’s side will progress to the knockout stage with victory at the Al Bayt Stadium
World Cup 2022: England vs USA
Football and in-depth statistics are still relatively new neighbours who do not always sit comfortably alongside each other, but sometimes curiosities do not need to be particularly tricky to count or analyse. There is, for instance, the quirk that ahead of their World Cup 2022 meeting on Friday, England are yet to beat their USA counterparts in even a semi-competitive meeting.
Those don’t come around all too often, of course: the sum total of them is the 1950 World Cup, the 2010 World Cup and, sandwiched in between but stricken from the minds of many, the 1993 US Cup.
That one was intended as part warm-up, part acclimatising fixture ahead of the USA ‘94 World Cup – which England did not qualify for in the end. Perhaps fans and coaching staff alike should have seen that coming, after a 2-0 defeat at the Foxboro Stadium. The man who netted the second of those goals still remains the last to score for the USA in a men’s victory over England, and he also still remains an iconic figure in US men’s national team history: Alexi Lalas, then an instantly recognisable bearded centre-back, now an analyst on the USMNT and beyond.
Given he’s never one to be shy of making his point, the obvious question to Lalas is what to make of that winless streak in meaningful action for the Three Lions against the Stars and Stripes?
“Well, I think it’s obvious that when it matters, England chokes. It’s obvious that they’re scared to death of the United States,” he says. We’re off and running, then.
Karl Matchett interviews the former USMNT centre-back ahead of England vs USA:
‘Not just another World Cup game’: Why England must be prepared for USA rivalry
Interview: Alexi Lalas breaks down USA’s Thanksgiving mindset in something of a grudge match as the Three Lions face the Stars and Stripes as the second round of games reaches Group B in Qatar
World Cup 2022: Latest news
Japanese football fans won praise on social media after cleaning up Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium following their momentous win over Germany at the Qatar World Cup.
Japan came back from behind to win 2-1 thanks to second-half strikes by Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano, the latter with a brilliant individual goal which secured the Group E victory over the four-time world champions.
Video on social media showed Japanese fans filling rubbish bags with litter and rubbish from around their seats after the full-time whistle.
Such images have become commonplace at major tournaments and were also seen at the men’s World Cup in Russia four years ago, garnering praise from around the world after their team were knocked out of the tournament by Belgium in the round of 16.
Japan fans praised for cleaning up World Cup stadium after historic win over Germany
Japan’s players also left their changing room ‘spotless’ after the victory
