England have nothing to fear against France, says Bukayo Saka

England have a few days now to recover and prepare for a massive quarter-final tie with France at the World Cup 2022, with the match taking place on Saturday night.

Before then, Gareth Southgate has a number of decisions to make, including whether to change formation to combat the threat of the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who now leads the Golden Boot race in Qatar.

The Three Lions are ready for such a test though, the manager believes, and they’ll all be big games now anyway as the finals reach the last-eight stage. Brazil football are also through after they hammered South Korea, with Argentina, Netherlands and Croatia also through. Spain play Morocco and Portugal face Switzerland on Tuesday in the last of the round of 16 clashes.

Follow all the build-up to England vs France and reaction to Brazil’s big win: