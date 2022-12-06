World Cup 2022 news LIVE: Brazil win reaction and early team news ahead of England vs France quarter-final
The Three Lions play France in a World Cup quarter-final on Saturday and the last round of 16 matches will take place today with Spain and Portugal both in action
England have a few days now to recover and prepare for a massive quarter-final tie with France at the World Cup 2022, with the match taking place on Saturday night.
Before then, Gareth Southgate has a number of decisions to make, including whether to change formation to combat the threat of the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who now leads the Golden Boot race in Qatar.
The Three Lions are ready for such a test though, the manager believes, and they’ll all be big games now anyway as the finals reach the last-eight stage. Brazil football are also through after they hammered South Korea, with Argentina, Netherlands and Croatia also through. Spain play Morocco and Portugal face Switzerland on Tuesday in the last of the round of 16 clashes.
Follow all the build-up to England vs France and reaction to Brazil’s big win:
Japan’s fairytale run finally runs out of road
Japan have never made it past the last-16 at a World Cup. Failures at 2002 and 2010 still stung when 2018 became the most heartbreaking of all, Nacer Chadli’s latest of late goals seeing Belgium roar back from two down in the second half to beat them at the last.
The pain of that night in Rostov has lived with this Japanese group ever since. “I have never forgotten,” Yuto Nagatomo would say in the build-up to this latest attempt to write new history. He will remember this, too.
Instead it was the same old story, the fairytale this side has been on at this World Cup brutally ended in the most painful fashion possible by Croatia, a bitter final chapter the uplifting tale that came before it didn’t remotely deserve.
It came in a penalty shootout, just as it did 12 years ago against Paraguay, goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic this time playing the role of spoiler to perfection, saving three spot kicks to see his team advance.
Ben Burrows watched on as the World Cup’s first game went the distance:
Brazil put on spectacular exhibition to delight World Cup and reach quarter-finals
It was a game that was basically over as a contest by seven minutes, but that you couldn’t take your eyes off for a second. That was because you might miss Brazil doing something spectacular, audacious or just the sort of moment that makes World Cup highlights for years and has fostered the country’s football lore.
It might have been a Vinicius lift, a Neymar roll or a Raphinha turn – or it could have been many such moments combining for goal after goal after goal, after goal. Qatar certainly got what they wanted in that sense, even if not enough people wanted to watch it given the number of empty seats at Stadium 974.
It didn’t take long for this 4-1 win over South Korea to become a replica of the sort of gaudy exhibition match the state had staged well before hosting a World Cup. If you bring them, some people might come. There was at least no risk in restoring Neymar to the starting XI, since this was just another training game. Tite even got to the point where he was giving squad players like sub goalkeeper Weverton a run-out, as if it was a final group game.
There were some more solemn sentiments, mind, as Neymar carried a Pele flag onto the pitch for the players to showcase.
Miguel Delaney took in Brazil’s big win over South Korea on Monday night:
