France will look to overturn a run of recent results against Denmark when they meet in a Group D clash at the World Cup.

France have not beaten Denmark since 2015. Les Bleus lost both home and away to Denmark in the recent Nations League campaign while they played out a 0-0 draw at the 2018 World Cup.

But it was the defending champions who it the ground running in Qatar with a 4-1 win over Australia to open Group D.

Denmark could only manage a 0-0 draw with Tunisia as Christian Eriksen returned to the international stage.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is France vs Denmark?

The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at the Stadium 974.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 as well as online on ITV X.

What is the team news?

Lucas Hernandez has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering an injury in France’s win against Australia. He was replaced by brother Theo Hernandez, who will continue to take his place. Raphael Varane may also start after returning to full fitness.

Thomas Delaney has been ruled out of Denmark’s World Cup campaign after he was taken off during the draw against Tunisia due to a knee injury.

Predicted line-ups

France: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Denmark: Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Damsgaard, Maehle; Eriksen, Skov Olsen; Dolberg

Odds

France: 4/5

Draw: 11/4

Denmark: 4/1

Prediction

Denmark may have won their last two games against France but they have both arrived in Qatar as different teams. Denmark looked a little stale in their opening draw against Tunisia while France looked revitalised against Australia. France 3-1 Denmark