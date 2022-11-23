Jump to content

Liveupdated1669202447

Germany vs Japan LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group E game

Die Mannschaft face underdogs Japan in Group E as both teams begin their Qatar World Cup campaigns

Kieran Jackson
Wednesday 23 November 2022 11:20
Comments
Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day three in Qatar

Germany and Japan meet in Group E of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar today.

For Germany, the match represents a chance to move on from their torrid world title defence four years ago, when die Mannschaft followed their 2014 triumph in Brazil by crashing out in the group stage in Russia. The latter tournament was Germany’s penultimate competition under Joachim Low, before he oversaw last summer’s last-16 exit to England at the Euros. Now, Hansi Flick leads his nation at a major tournament for the first time, as he looks to help restore their status as one of the super-powers of world football.

Japan, meanwhile, will play the role of underdogs but will be inspired by Saudi Arabia’s stunning 2-1 win over Argentina from Tuesday, and they can also draw faith from their 2018 World Cup campaign, in which they reached the last 16 and almost shocked Belgium to go even further. This clash with Germany does not mark the only tough test for Hajime Moriyasu’s players, however; Spain are also present in Group E, as are Costa Rica, whom the Spaniards face later this afternoon.

Follow all the action with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Morocco vs Croatia.

1669202447

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

61 mins: Yahia Attiyat Allah replaces Mazraouri at left back - like-for-like swap.

Second-half yet to really get going...

Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 11:20
1669202342

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

59 mins: Mazraouri doesn’t look able to continue here, he’s limping around and then finally goes over on the pitch.

The Moroccan left back was looking to get on the end of Lovren’s block a few minutes ago, heading tamely goalwards. Maybe a problem with his side...

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 11:19
1669202111

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

56 mins: Noussair Mazraoui was the man down. He looks set to come back on.

That Lovren handball may also have been outside the box, in which case VAR couldn’t get involved!

Back underway.

Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 11:15
1669202036

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

53 mins: Croatia’s inswinging corner from Modric is glanced on from Perisic, but Yassine Bounou gets a hand to it - with the ball then further cleared.

A Morocco player now down injured...

Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 11:13
1669201940

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

51 mins: As soon as I say that...

Boufal has a shot from distance which looks to have struck Dejan Lovren on the arm! No penalty awarded from the Argentine referee; replays show Lovren was turning away so it would’ve been harsh.

Meanwhile, Hakimi does well to head clear at the back post for Morocco...

Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 11:12
1669201859

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

50 mins: Croatia really struggling to get out of their half here, with Morocco closing down brilliantly.

Unfortunately, the African side yet to fashion a clear opening...

Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 11:10
1669201539

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

45 mins: Bizarre start to the half with Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat late to emerge to the pitch.

Waiting for around a minute for the midfielder to emerge! And now we are back underway!

Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 11:05
1669201469

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

SECOND-HALF: Croatia making a substitution at half-time; Vlasic does come off, replaced by Mario Pašalić.

Vlasic did receive treatment at the end of that first-half.

Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 11:04
1669200586

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

HALF-TIME: Even stevens at the break in Al Khor, in a game which has struggled to really take off!

Morocco looked lively early on but mellowed as the half went on, with Croatia having their two best chances right at the end thorugh Vlasic and Modric!

Goalless at the interval!

Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 10:49
1669200534

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

45+2 mins: So close from Luka Modric!

The ball breaks to the Croatia captain on the edge of the but his powerful shot with his left foot is just over the bar!

Should’ve hit the target.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 10:48

