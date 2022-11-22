Germany vs Japan live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
Everything you need to know ahead of the Group E clash
Germany play Japan in the World Cup in the opening match of Group E.
Four-time champions Germany suffered embarrassment at the World Cup last time out, crashing out in the group stages in 2018.
They appointed Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick after their difficult Euro 2020 campaign, and seem to have rediscovered their confidence.
Japan face a tough draw with Spain and Costa Rica also in Group E but boast a talented squad and will be hopeful of causing an upset.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Germany vs Japan?
The match will kick off at 1pm GMT on Wednesday 23 November at the Khalifa International Stadium.
What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?
It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 12:10pm, as well as online on ITV X.
What is the team news?
Leroy Sane has been ruled out of Germany’s opening fixture with a knee injury but Thomas Muller and Antonio Rudiger have appeared to shake off fitness concerns and are in line to start.
Hansi Flick must decide whether to start Kai Havertz up front or go for the more conventional striker Niclas Fullkrug.
Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu should be fit enough to start for Japan, who have a wealth of attacking options.
Predicted line-ups
Germany: Neuer; Kehrer, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Havertz
Japan: Gonda; Sakai, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Shibasaki, Endo, Kamada; Ito, Asano, Minamino
Odds
Germany: 1/2
Draw: 19/5
Japan: 13/2
Prediction
Japan may have their moments but Germany’s attacking options should be too much for them to handle in an open and entertaining game. Germany 3-1 Japan
