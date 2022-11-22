Germany vs Japan prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Everything you need to know ahead of the Group E clash
Germany return to the World Cup following their disastrous campaign in Russia four years ago.
Germany entered the 2018 World Cup as defending champions but crashed out in the group stages after a shock defeat to South Korea.
Joachim Low was given until Euro 2020 but was then replaced by Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick following the last 16 defeat to England.
They begin their campaign against Japan in Group E, which also features Spain and Costa Rica.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Germany vs Japan?
The match will kick off at 1pm GMT on Wednesday 23 November at the Khalifa International Stadium.
What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?
It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 12:10pm, as well as online on ITV X.
What is the team news?
Leroy Sane has been ruled out of Germany’s opening fixture with a knee injury but Thomas Muller and Antonio Rudiger have appeared to shake off fitness concerns and are in line to start.
Hansi Flick must decide whether to start Kai Havertz up front or go for the more conventional striker Niclas Fullkrug.
Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu should be fit enough to start for Japan, who have a wealth of attacking options.
Predicted line-ups
Germany: Neuer; Kehrer, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Havertz
Japan: Gonda; Sakai, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Shibasaki, Endo, Kamada; Ito, Asano, Minamino
Odds
Germany: 1/2
Draw: 19/5
Japan: 13/2
Prediction
Japan may have their moments but Germany’s attacking options should be too much for them to handle in an open and entertaining game. Germany 3-1 Japan
