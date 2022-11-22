Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Germany take on Japan in the World Cup as the four-time champions begin their campaign under Hansi Flick.

The 2014 World Cup winning coach Joachim Low was replaced following Euro 2020 last summer, as Germany were unable to recover from their group stage exit in 2018.

Flick has restored some of Germany’s confidence, with the likes of Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz forming a star attack.

Japan came close to shocking Belgium at the 2018 World Cup and reaching the quarter-finals, but blew a two-goal lead in the last 16 thriller.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Germany vs Japan?

The match will kick off at 1pm GMT on Wednesday 23 November at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 12:10pm, as well as online on ITV X.

What is the team news?

Leroy Sane has been ruled out of Germany’s opening fixture with a knee injury but Thomas Muller and Antonio Rudiger have appeared to shake off fitness concerns and are in line to start.

Hansi Flick must decide whether to start Kai Havertz up front or go for the more conventional striker Niclas Fullkrug.

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu should be fit enough to start for Japan, who have a wealth of attacking options.

Predicted line-ups

Germany: Neuer; Kehrer, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Havertz

Japan: Gonda; Sakai, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Shibasaki, Endo, Kamada; Ito, Asano, Minamino

Odds

Germany: 1/2

Draw: 19/5

Japan: 13/2

Prediction

Japan may have their moments but Germany’s attacking options should be too much for them to handle in an open and entertaining game. Germany 3-1 Japan