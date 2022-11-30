Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mexico’s impressive record of reaching the knockout stages of every World Cup since 1994 in on the line as they face Saudi Arabia today in a Group C decider.

Mexico have yet to pick up their first win of Qatar following a goalless draw with Poland and defeat to Argentina, and they must beat Saudi Arabia to stand a chance.

Even then, it may not be enough. Mexico would still be knocked out with a win if Argentina and Poland draw in the other match of the group.

Saudi Arabia are meanwhile hopeful of reaching the last 16, following their opening win against Argentina. They will qualify with a win, but a draw would only be enough if Argentina lose to Poland.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Saudi Arabia vs Mexico?

The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Wednesday 30 November at the Lusail Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

It will be shown live on BBC Two, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Abdulelah Al-Malki is suspended for Saudi Arabia after picking up his second booking of the tournament against Poland. Mohammed Al-Burayk, Yasir Al-Shahrani and Salman Al-Faraj are also out.

Mexico are sweating on the fitness of Andres Guardado after he was forced off in the first half of the Argentina defeat. Mexico and Uruguay are the only teams who are yet to score in Qatar, so El Tri may opt for Raul Jimenez to lead the line.

Predicted line-ups

Saudi Arabia: Alowais, Abdulhamid, Alamri, Altambakti, Alburayk, Kanno, Albrikan, Alabid, Alnaji, Aldawsari, Alshehri.

Mexico: Ochoa, Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Araujo, Gallardo, Alvarez, Herrera,Lozano, Jimenez, Vega.

Odds

Mexico: 7/10

Draw: 3/1

Saudi Arabia: 15/4

Prediction

Mexico’s progress hinges on scoring that elusive first goal of the World CUp. If they can do that, and do it early, they should be fine. If not, Saudi Arabia can hang on for the draw that could secure their progress. Even if Mexico get the win, though, will it be enough? Mexico 1-0 Saudi Arabia