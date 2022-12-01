✕ Close 'Why not an African World Cup champion?' Regragui aims to blaze trail with Morocco

Morocco are in pole position to make it into the World Cup 2022 last-16 as they take on Canada in a decisive game in Group F this afternoon.

The Atlas Lions claimed a first World Cup victory since 1998 when they defeated Belgium last time out and another win today would secure them a spot in the knockout rounds.

Walid Regragui’s team haven’t made it out of the group stages since 1986 and it will be a huge success if they can get over the line today.

Canada are already out, exiting after two defeats in two despite plenty of exciting moments, but they won’t make things easy for Morocco.

Follow all the action with our live blog below: