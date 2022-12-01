Jump to content

1669902828

Canada vs Morocco LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group F decider

Morocco will reach the last-16 for the first time since 1986 if they beat Canada

Kieran Jackson
Thursday 01 December 2022 13:53
Comments
'Why not an African World Cup champion?' Regragui aims to blaze trail with Morocco

Morocco are in pole position to make it into the World Cup 2022 last-16 as they take on Canada in a decisive game in Group F this afternoon.

The Atlas Lions claimed a first World Cup victory since 1998 when they defeated Belgium last time out and another win today would secure them a spot in the knockout rounds.

Walid Regragui’s team haven’t made it out of the group stages since 1986 and it will be a huge success if they can get over the line today.

Canada are already out, exiting after two defeats in two despite plenty of exciting moments, but they won’t make things easy for Morocco.

Follow all the action with our live blog below:

1669902622

World Cup 2022: Canada vs Morocco - TEAM NEWS

Canada: Borjan, Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Miller, Adekugbe, Osorio, Kaye, Davies, Buchanan, Larin, Hoilett

Subs: St. Clair, Piette, Fraser, Cavallini, Ugbo, Hutchinson, Kone, Pantemis, David, Laryea, Millar, Wotherspoon, Cornelius, Waterman.

Morocco: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Sabiri, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

Subs: Hamdallah, Zaroury, Mohamedi, Chair, Aboukhlal, Amallah, Ezzalzouli, El Yamiq, Dari, Cheddira, Tagnaouti, El Khannous, Benoun, Attiyat Allah, Jabrane.

Kieran Jackson1 December 2022 13:50
1669902058

World Cup 2022: Canada vs Morocco

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Canada vs Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha!

The equation for Morocco is pretty simple: win and they are through to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time since 1986!

Canada, despite wowing with their aggressive style of play, are already out having lost their first two games against Belgium and Croatia and are simply playing for pride in their final group game of Qatar 2022.

Kick-off is at 3pm (GMT) - team-news on the way!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson1 December 2022 13:40

