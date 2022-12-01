Canada vs Morocco LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group F decider
Morocco will reach the last-16 for the first time since 1986 if they beat Canada
Morocco are in pole position to make it into the World Cup 2022 last-16 as they take on Canada in a decisive game in Group F this afternoon.
The Atlas Lions claimed a first World Cup victory since 1998 when they defeated Belgium last time out and another win today would secure them a spot in the knockout rounds.
Walid Regragui’s team haven’t made it out of the group stages since 1986 and it will be a huge success if they can get over the line today.
Canada are already out, exiting after two defeats in two despite plenty of exciting moments, but they won’t make things easy for Morocco.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
World Cup 2022: Canada vs Morocco - TEAM NEWS
Canada: Borjan, Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Miller, Adekugbe, Osorio, Kaye, Davies, Buchanan, Larin, Hoilett
Subs: St. Clair, Piette, Fraser, Cavallini, Ugbo, Hutchinson, Kone, Pantemis, David, Laryea, Millar, Wotherspoon, Cornelius, Waterman.
Morocco: Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Sabiri, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.
Subs: Hamdallah, Zaroury, Mohamedi, Chair, Aboukhlal, Amallah, Ezzalzouli, El Yamiq, Dari, Cheddira, Tagnaouti, El Khannous, Benoun, Attiyat Allah, Jabrane.
World Cup 2022: Canada vs Morocco
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Canada vs Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha!
The equation for Morocco is pretty simple: win and they are through to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time since 1986!
Canada, despite wowing with their aggressive style of play, are already out having lost their first two games against Belgium and Croatia and are simply playing for pride in their final group game of Qatar 2022.
Kick-off is at 3pm (GMT) - team-news on the way!
