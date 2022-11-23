✕ Close World Cup: Daily update from day 2 in Qatar

Croatia face Morocco in their World Cup opener as they bid to repeat their superb journey to the final in 2018.

Luka Modric, who won the Golden Ball in Russia four years ago, will hope to deliver one last time for Croatia in a World Cup, with Zlatko Dalić’s side packed with talent.

Speaking of which, Walid Regragui’s Morocco side have the potential to cause an upset in the tournament, having fallen slightly short of expectations in their run to the quarter-finals at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Belgium and Canada are also in Group F, with each of the four sides capable of qualifying for the last 16 of the competition.

