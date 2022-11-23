Morocco vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news, line-ups and more today
Group F clash as Luka Modric and the 2018 World Cup runners-up face Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium
Croatia face Morocco in their World Cup opener as they bid to repeat their superb journey to the final in 2018.
Luka Modric, who won the Golden Ball in Russia four years ago, will hope to deliver one last time for Croatia in a World Cup, with Zlatko Dalić’s side packed with talent.
Speaking of which, Walid Regragui’s Morocco side have the potential to cause an upset in the tournament, having fallen slightly short of expectations in their run to the quarter-finals at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations.
Belgium and Canada are also in Group F, with each of the four sides capable of qualifying for the last 16 of the competition.
Follow all the action from the Al Bayt Stadium with our live blog below:
France 4-1 Australia: A blow for the holders!
Lucas Hernandez has become the latest France player to be ruled out of the World Cup.
The Bayern Munich defender was forced off in the first half of Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Australia and subsequent scans have shown a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee.
It means Hernandez will be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines and play no further part in the holders’ attempts to defend their World Cup title in Qatar.
National team boss Didier Deschamps said: “Like the whole group, players and staff, I am extremely sorry for Lucas.We are losing an important element. Lucas is a warrior and I have no doubt that he will do everything possible to return to the game.
“First plan, I know him well. Courage, he will have it, that’s for sure. On behalf of the group, I wish him the best possible recovery.”
Hernandez has become the third player to leave the France camp since the squad linked up for the tournament with Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku also suffering injuries during the past week.
Morocco vs Croatia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
Croatia play Morocco in Group F of the World Cup. With Belgium favourites to top Group F, Croatia and Morocco could be battling it out for the second qualification spot alongside Canada.
Croatia were finalists four years ago in Russia and Luka Modric remains the leader of the side, with Mateo Kovacic being his partner in midfield. Morocco will look to influential wing-back Achraf Hakimi and Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech as they aim to improve upon their showing in 2018 when they failed to qualify from the group stages.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Team news and predicted line-ups ahead of Morocco vs Croatia
Everything you need to know ahead of the Group F clash
Morocco vs Croatia team news
Neither team seem to have any reported injury concerns in the build-up and may opt to stick with settled sides.
Croatia have key partnerships in defence and midfield, with Dejan Lovren partnering Josko Gvardiol at the back and Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic in midfield.
Ivan Perisic will look to rampage down the left, while Bruno Petkovic and Andrej Kramaric may compete for the starting spot up front.
For Morocco, Nayef Aguerd should start at the heart of defence despite barely featuring in the Premier League for West Ham this season.
