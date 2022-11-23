Morocco vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and goal updates as Luka Modric takes centre stage
Group F clash as Luka Modric and the 2018 World Cup runners-up face Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium
Croatia face Morocco in their World Cup opener as they bid to repeat their superb journey to the final in 2018.
Luka Modric, who won the Golden Ball in Russia four years ago, will hope to deliver one last time for Croatia in a World Cup, with Zlatko Dalić’s side packed with talent.
Speaking of which, Walid Regragui’s Morocco side have the potential to cause an upset in the tournament, having fallen slightly short of expectations in their run to the quarter-finals at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations.
Belgium and Canada are also in Group F, with each of the four sides capable of qualifying for the last 16 of the competition.
Follow all the action from the Al Bayt Stadium with our live blog below:
Morocco 0-0 Croatia
HALF-TIME: Even stevens at the break in Al Khor, in a game which has struggled to really take off!
Morocco looked lively early on but mellowed as the half went on, with Croatia having their two best chances right at the end thorugh Vlasic and Modric!
Goalless at the interval!
Morocco 0-0 Croatia
45+2 mins: So close from Luka Modric!
The ball breaks to the Croatia captain on the edge of the but his powerful shot with his left foot is just over the bar!
Should’ve hit the target.
Morocco 0-0 Croatia
45 mins: Big save from Morocco keeper Yassine Bounou!
Croatia play the ball nicely down the left and Vlasic is first to the cross at the near post... but the keeper makes himself big and saves well!
Two minutes of added time, unusually normal...
Morocco 0-0 Croatia
44 mins: Vlasic all OK to continue.
Back underway... just a minute or so until the 25 minutes of added time or whatever it will be!
Morocco 0-0 Croatia
42 mins: It’s a poor delivery from Hakim Ziyech, who fails to beat the first man.
He then thinks he’s fouled, but gets no decision. “You’re joking,” he screams at the Argentine linesman. Not sure he’ll understand you, Hakim...
Break in play too with Croatia’s Nikola Vlašić down and receiving treatement/
Morocco 0-0 Croatia
40 mins: Maybe Modric is immune to a booking!
He tugs Hakimi’s shirt on the right-hand side - clear free-kick. Good angle this for Morocco...
Morocco 0-0 Croatia
35 mins: Morocco enjoying the majority of possession in the last five minutes, with Croatia struggling to get out of their own half with the African team pressing intensely.
Still, has been a bitty 10 minutes or so in Al Khor.
Morocco 0-0 Croatia
30 mins: After his earlier foul on Hakimi, Modric perhaps lucky to get away without a booking here after a late lunge on Sofyan Amrabat.
Game has gone into a slight lull here. Remains very even.
Morocco 0-0 Croatia
25 mins: En-Neysri makes an excellent run into the box, tries to control but Lovren gets a foot in at the crucial moment.
Morocco look threatening in attack though!
Morocco 0-0 Croatia
21 mins: Ziyech is the man who takes the set-piece... but the Croatia wall stands firm and blocks.
The 2018 finalists break down the other end - and get a corner out of it, but nothing comes of it.
