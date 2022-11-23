Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1669200973

Morocco vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and goal updates as Luka Modric takes centre stage

Group F clash as Luka Modric and the 2018 World Cup runners-up face Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium

Kieran Jackson
Wednesday 23 November 2022 10:56
Comments
World Cup: Daily update from day 2 in Qatar

Croatia face Morocco in their World Cup opener as they bid to repeat their superb journey to the final in 2018.

Luka Modric, who won the Golden Ball in Russia four years ago, will hope to deliver one last time for Croatia in a World Cup, with Zlatko Dalić’s side packed with talent.

Speaking of which, Walid Regragui’s Morocco side have the potential to cause an upset in the tournament, having fallen slightly short of expectations in their run to the quarter-finals at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Belgium and Canada are also in Group F, with each of the four sides capable of qualifying for the last 16 of the competition.

Follow all the action from the Al Bayt Stadium with our live blog below:

Recommended

1669200586

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

HALF-TIME: Even stevens at the break in Al Khor, in a game which has struggled to really take off!

Morocco looked lively early on but mellowed as the half went on, with Croatia having their two best chances right at the end thorugh Vlasic and Modric!

Goalless at the interval!

Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 10:49
1669200534

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

45+2 mins: So close from Luka Modric!

The ball breaks to the Croatia captain on the edge of the but his powerful shot with his left foot is just over the bar!

Should’ve hit the target.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 10:48
1669200436

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

45 mins: Big save from Morocco keeper Yassine Bounou!

Croatia play the ball nicely down the left and Vlasic is first to the cross at the near post... but the keeper makes himself big and saves well!

Two minutes of added time, unusually normal...

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 10:47
1669200294

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

44 mins: Vlasic all OK to continue.

Back underway... just a minute or so until the 25 minutes of added time or whatever it will be!

Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 10:44
1669200212

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

42 mins: It’s a poor delivery from Hakim Ziyech, who fails to beat the first man.

He then thinks he’s fouled, but gets no decision. “You’re joking,” he screams at the Argentine linesman. Not sure he’ll understand you, Hakim...

Break in play too with Croatia’s Nikola Vlašić down and receiving treatement/

Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 10:43
1669200109

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

40 mins: Maybe Modric is immune to a booking!

He tugs Hakimi’s shirt on the right-hand side - clear free-kick. Good angle this for Morocco...

Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 10:41
1669199865

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

35 mins: Morocco enjoying the majority of possession in the last five minutes, with Croatia struggling to get out of their own half with the African team pressing intensely.

Still, has been a bitty 10 minutes or so in Al Khor.

Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 10:37
1669199461

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

30 mins: After his earlier foul on Hakimi, Modric perhaps lucky to get away without a booking here after a late lunge on Sofyan Amrabat.

Game has gone into a slight lull here. Remains very even.

Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 10:31
1669199186

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

25 mins: En-Neysri makes an excellent run into the box, tries to control but Lovren gets a foot in at the crucial moment.

Morocco look threatening in attack though!

Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 10:26
1669198930

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

21 mins: Ziyech is the man who takes the set-piece... but the Croatia wall stands firm and blocks.

The 2018 finalists break down the other end - and get a corner out of it, but nothing comes of it.

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson23 November 2022 10:22

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in