Morocco vs Croatia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Everything you need to know ahead of the Group F clash

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 22 November 2022 09:43
Comments
World Cup: Daily update from day 2 in Qatar

Croatia return to the World Cup stage to play Morocco, four years on from reaching the final in Russia.

And Zlatko Dalic’s side have been on a good run recently, qualifying for the Nations League finals and beating France in Paris.

They continue to be led by their inspirational captain Luka Modric, who plays at his fourth World Cup at the age of 37.

Morocco were knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage four years ago. Influential wing-back Achraf Hakimi is their key player.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Morocco vs Croatia?

The match will kick off at 10am GMT on Wednesday 23 November at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 9am, as well as the ITV X player.

What is the team news?

Neither team seem to have any reported injury concerns in the build-up and may opt to stick with settled sides.

Croatia have key partnerships in defence and midfield, with Dejan Lovren partnering Josko Gvardiol at the back and Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic in midfield.

Ivan Perisic will look to rampage down the left, while Bruno Petkovic and Andrej Kramaric may compete for the starting spot up front.

For Morocco, Nayef Aguerd should start at the heart of defence despite barely featuring in the Premier League for West Ham this season.

Predicted line-ups

Morocco: Bono; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Croatia: Livakovic; Stanisic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Barisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Petkovic, Perisic

Odds

Morocco: 3/1

Draw: 12/5

Croatia: 13/11

Prediction

Croatia are seasoned World Cup campaigners with a strong record of getting out of their group in recent major tournaments. They will have targeted this opening game against Morocco to get off to a good start. Morocco 0-2 Croatia

