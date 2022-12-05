Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spain boss Luis Enrique spoke of his dissatisfaction, despite progressing through the group stage in second place, following defeat to Japan.

“I am not happy at all. Yes, we have qualified, I would have liked to be on top of winning this game. This was impossible because in five minutes, Japan scored two goals ... we were out, we were dismantled,” he said.

Now the 2010 champions will look to bounce back in their first knockout game and they will play Morocco on Tuesday.

The Atlas Lions hadn’t won two games at a single finals up until this tournament and will be high in confidence as a result.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the round of 16 clash.

When is the match on?

The match starts at 3pm GMT on Tuesday 6 December.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and STV and can be streamed via the ITV Hub and STV Player.

The Independent will be covering this game and all others at the World Cup via our live blogs.

What is the team news?

Both teams are likely to have a fully fit squad to choose from for this match.

Morocco’s line-up is pretty much set in stone unless head coach Walid Regragui springs a tactical surprise, perhaps adding another more defensive-minded player in midfield.

Luis Enrique needs to decide who flanks Alvaro Morata in attack, as well as whether to change his central defensive pairing after defeat to Japan last time out.

Predicted line-ups

MAR - Bounou, Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui, Amrabat, Ounahi, Sabiri, Ziyech, Boufal, En-Nesyri

ESP - Simon, Carvajal, Rodri, Torres, Alba, Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Ferran, Morata, Olmo

Odds

Morocco 29/5

Draw 29/10

Spain 8/13

Prediction

Morocco have the defensive resolution to frustrate Spain but ultimately there are more attacking reinforcements on the Europeans’ bench than on the Africans’. Spain to progress after extra time, 2-1.