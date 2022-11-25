Netherlands vs Ecuador LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from encounter in Group A
Winner of today’s clash will secure a place in the knockout stages
A place in the last 16 is on offer for the winning team when Ecuador and the Netherlands meet in Group A this afternoon. The South American side impressively defeated Qatar 2-0 in the opening match of World Cup 2022 and know that a second victory today would see them safely into the knockout rounds. The same can be said of the Netherlands who left it late in their opener against Senegal before eventually collecting all three points.
Enner Valencia was the man of the moment for Ecuador, scoring both goals in Al Khor, and delivering a commanding centre forward performance. He’s also the captain of the side and will need to match his previous display should his team have hopes of defeating the Dutch this afternoon.
Louis van Gaal’s side shared their goals with lauded attacker Cody Gakpo and midfielder Davy Klaassen late goalscorers against Senegal on Monday. The European team are favoured to progress quite far at this tournament after missing the 2018 edition and securing knockout football with a game to go will see them live up to their pre-tournament hype.
Both sides will have a good view of how Group A is shaping up as this match takes place following Qatar and Senegal’s must-win clash.
Follow all the action with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Qatar vs Senegal:
Qatar 1-2 Senegal
81 mins: The noise level inside the stadium has gone up a few decibels since that goal. Senegal need to switch back on. They’ve allowed Qatar to repeatedly strike at them without reply.
There’s less than 10 minutes of play to go but there should be plenty of added time. Qatar are not out of this one at all, can they score an equaliser?
GOAL! Qatar 1-2 Senegal (Muntari, 78’)⚽️
78 mins: Qatar have a goal!
Qatari substitute Mohammed Muntari gives the host a lifeline with a brilliant goal. The ball is worked over to the byline on the right hand side and Ismail Mohamad manages to keep it alive.
There’s no urgency from Senegal to close him down so he has time to pick his spot in the box. He sends in the cross and Muntari leaps towards the ball, meeting it with a powerful header that leaves Edouard Mendy rooted to the spot.
Game on!
Qatar 0-2 Senegal
72 mins: Homam performs a showy spin over the ball on the left wing and gets clipped by Nampalys Mendy winning Qatar a free kick.
The free kick is floated over to the back post where Boualem Khoukhi volleys a pass back across goal. The ball hits Famara Diedhou and bounces behind for a corner.
This is good pressure from Qatar. If they can score then there’ll be an exciting finish to this game.
Qatar 0-2 Senegal
69 mins: Close! Senegal had seemingly switched off having taken a two goal lead but they work it nicely down the right side and slip Nampalys Mendy into the box.
He brings the ball under control then shoots on the spin, lifting his effort just over the crossbar. The more Qatar press forward the more opportunities Senegal will get to extend their lead.
Qatar 0-2 Senegal
66 mins: Save! Edouard Mendy take a bow!
Another fantastic cross from almost gets Qatar their first goal of the World Cup. This one comes in from the left wing and picks out the late run from Ismail Mohamad. He meets the ball with a volley off his shin but he’s close to goal and it takes a reactionary save from Mendy to lift it wide of the post!
Qatar 0-2 Senegal
63 mins: Save! Edouard Mendy was fuming over Hassan long-ranged effort and he’s annoyed agains after coming to the resuce for Senegal.
Qatar flicks the ball into the box and Almoez Ali bursts in between the centre-backs, brings the ball down on his chest then guides a left-footed effort towards the near bottom corner.
The ball is sneaking in but Mendy’s low, full-length dive pushes it wide of the upright!
Qatar 0-2 Senegal
60 mins: Oh hello! Abdelkarim Hassan receives the ball about 25-30 yards out from goal and Senegal allow him time in possession. There’s not much on for the midfielder so he rolls the ball to the right and belts a lovely strike at goal!
He catches it well and just curls it wide of the far post with Edouard Mendy leaping across to make sure it doesn’t sneak in.
Qatar 0-2 Senegal
57 mins: Qatar’s free kick is chipped into the penalty area and a knockout down drops kindly to Hassan who boots the ball towards goal only for his effort to get blocked. Senegal the scurry the ball clear.
Qatar have more men in forward positions though and Senegal are giving them space to run into.
Qatar 0-2 Senegal
54 mins: Hassan Al-Haydos isn’t happy with the refereeing. Ismail Jakobs takes Ismail Mohamad’s legs out from under him as the Qatar defender sweeps down the right side.
The referee awards a free kick but Al-Haydos is adamant that a card needs to come out.
Qatar 0-2 Senegal
51 mins: That’s just what Senegal needed. A second goal to give themselves a cushion in the match and to reignite their World Cup campaign after the opening defeat to the Netherlands.
Qatar have nothing to lose now. They need to at least draw this game to remain in the tournament so may as well fling men up the pitch and take the game to Senegal.
