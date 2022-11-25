✕ Close Van Gaal - Netherlands have put a 'full stop' to non-playing matters in Qatar

A place in the last 16 is on offer for the winning team when Ecuador and the Netherlands meet in Group A this afternoon. The South American side impressively defeated Qatar 2-0 in the opening match of World Cup 2022 and know that a second victory today would see them safely into the knockout rounds. The same can be said of the Netherlands who left it late in their opener against Senegal before eventually collecting all three points.

Enner Valencia was the man of the moment for Ecuador, scoring both goals in Al Khor, and delivering a commanding centre forward performance. He’s also the captain of the side and will need to match his previous display should his team have hopes of defeating the Dutch this afternoon.

Louis van Gaal’s side shared their goals with lauded attacker Cody Gakpo and midfielder Davy Klaassen late goalscorers against Senegal on Monday. The European team are favoured to progress quite far at this tournament after missing the 2018 edition and securing knockout football with a game to go will see them live up to their pre-tournament hype.

Both sides will have a good view of how Group A is shaping up as this match takes place following Qatar and Senegal’s must-win clash.

