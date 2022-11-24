The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Netherlands vs Ecuador predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
Everything you need to know about the Group A clash in Qatar
Netherlands take on Ecuador in a crucial Group A clash at the Qatar World Cup, as the tournament enters its second round of fixtures.
In their first games, Ecuador comfortably beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in the tournament’s opening game while the Netherlands left it late to also claim a 2-0 victory against Senegal.
Enner Valencia was the man of the moment for Ecuador, scoring both goals in Al Khor, while Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen were the late goalscorers for Louis van Gaal’s Dutch side on Monday.
This match takes place after the other game in Group A - it’s a 1pm (GMT) kick-off for the must-win game for both Qatar and Senegal.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is it?
Netherlands vs Ecuador is scheduled to kick off at 4pm GMT (7pm local time) on Friday 25 November.
The game will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the match will air live on ITV, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s ITVX streaming service, formerly ITV Hub.
What is the team news?
Memphis Depay is pushing for a start after playing the last 30 minutes against Senegal - he could replace ex-Tottenham striker Vincent Jaansen in attack, with Van Gaal likely to stick with a 3-5-2 formation. Midfielder Marten de Roon is also returning from injury and could feature again from the bench.
For Ecuador, star man Valencia is expected to be fit despite picking up a knock to the knee, while Jeremy Sarmiento could replace Michael Estrada if coach Gustavo Alfaro opts for a change in formation.
Predicted line-ups
Netherlands XI: Noppert; De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, F de Jong, Berghuis, Blind; Gakpo; Depay, Bergwijn
Ecuador XI: Galindez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Plata, Caicedo, Mendez, Ibarra; Sarmiento; Valencia
Odds
Netherlands - 3/4
Ecuador - 4/1
Draw - 13/5
Prediction
Ecuador impressed in the tournament opener but Netherlands should have too much quality for the South American side. Netherlands 2-0 Ecuador
