✕ Close Fifa World Cup: Results and reactions from day nine

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Netherlands face hosts Qatar in Group A of the 2022 World Cup knowing that a draw will see them through to the last-16 - though the Dutch will be after all three points and a big winning margin in order to finish top of the group.

Louis van Gaal’s side slipped up against Ecuador on Friday but did secure a point in a 1-1 draw, to follow their opening 2-0 win against Senegal.

As for Qatar, they are playing for pride having already been knocked out of the competition following two-goal defeats against Ecuador and Senegal.

This match will take place simultaneously with the other game in Group A, where Ecuador face Senegal in a winner-takes-all clash to reach the knockout-phase.

Follow all the action with our live blog below