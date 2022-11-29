Netherlands vs Qatar LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Dutch eye Group A top spot
Group A clash as Netherlands target top spot and last-16 qualification against hosts
Netherlands face hosts Qatar in Group A of the 2022 World Cup knowing that a draw will see them through to the last-16 - though the Dutch will be after all three points and a big winning margin in order to finish top of the group.
Louis van Gaal’s side slipped up against Ecuador on Friday but did secure a point in a 1-1 draw, to follow their opening 2-0 win against Senegal.
As for Qatar, they are playing for pride having already been knocked out of the competition following two-goal defeats against Ecuador and Senegal.
This match will take place simultaneously with the other game in Group A, where Ecuador face Senegal in a winner-takes-all clash to reach the knockout-phase.
Follow all the action with our live blog below
World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs Qatar
The players are warming up at the Al Bayt Stadium, where Qatar lost their opening game against Ecuador, but the hosts will be looking to put on a show as they play for pride in their final 2022 World Cup contest.
For the Netherlands, a draw guarantees qualification for the last-16. A win by a heavy margin (or simply by a margin bigger than a potential Ecuador win against Senegal) will see them finish top of Group A - and play the second-placed team in Group B on Saturday afternoon, which is England and Wales’ group!
World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs Qatar - match odds!
MATCH ODDS
Netherlands: 1/5
Draw: 11/2
Qatar: 14/1
WORLD CUP WINNER
Brazil: 5/2
Spain, England, France: 13/2
Argentina: 17/2
Portugal: 11/1
Netherlands: 11/1
Belgium: 18/1
World Cup 2022: Netherlands 1-1 Ecaudor - MATCH REPORT
By Richard Jolly at the Khalifa International Stadium
Enner Valencia ensured Ecuador got the very least they deserved as they battled back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with the Netherlands in their World Cup Group A match at the Khalifa Stadium. The Oranje led early thanks to a stunning strike from highly-rated PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo but did precious little else all game.
Ecuador, in contrast, had a goal from Brighton wing-back Pervis Estupinan disallowed on the stroke of half-time and also hit the bar close to the hour mark through Gonzalo Plata in a barnstorming display against a disjointed Dutch side.
Valencia’s equaliser came early in the second half, though his exit on a stretcher late on will be a major concern to Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro. The result ensured Qatar’s elimination from the tournament with a game to spare, joining South Africa in 2010 as the only hosts to fail to make it past the first round.
Group A will conclude with a three-way tussle for the last-16 places next Tuesday. The Netherlands could not have wished for a better start. Ecuador dispossessed Steven Bergwijn but immediately gave the ball away to Davy Klaassen, who left the ball to Gakpo running in the opposite direction.
Energetic Ecuador bite back to deny underwhelming Netherlands
Netherland 1-1 Ecuador: Enner Valencia scored his third goal of the Qatar World Cup, a sixth consecutive goal for the South Americans, after Cody Gakpo’s rifled opener
World Cup 2022: Qatar 1-3 Senegal - MATCH REPORT
Qatar waited 12 years to host the World Cup, but it has taken just six days for the host country to be knocked out. A 3-1 defeat to Senegal left Qatar at the mercy of the Netherlands, and the Dutch’s draw with Ecuador consigned them to some unwanted World Cup history. They are now the first World Cup hosts to be knocked out after only two matches.
Qatar, though, did score a goal and offered much more fight in the second half than they did in their opening defeat to Ecuador. Mohammed Muntari produced the historic moment of Qatar’s first World Cup goal with a sublime header on 78 minutes, allowing the home supporters faint hope of a comeback. It was swiftly put to bed by Bamba Dieng six minutes later, as the substitute restored Senegal’s two-goal lead.
The hosts will be left to regret not being braver from the start, especially now they have nothing to play for in Tuesday’s match against the Netherlands. Once again, Felix Sanchez’s side lacked quality and ambition, while defensive mistakes sealed their downfall and left Qatar looking badly exposed on the pitch.
Senegal’s hopes of advancing to the knockout stages remain alive - they will face Ecuador in a straight shootout for second place on Tuesday - but this was not a performance to encourage much else. This Group A clash may have been a meeting of the champions of Asia and Africa but it was a contest of two poor teams.
Without Sadio Mane, Senegal have been drained of inspiration and if Qatar released that earlier then they might have tried to plant more doubt into their minds. Qatar’s late fightback was too late and by then, their fate was already sealed.
Hapless hosts Qatar make unwanted World Cup history with early exit
Qatar 1-3 Senegal: The hosts scored their first World Cup goal in an improved second half performance but have been knocked out after the Netherlands drew with Ecuador
World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs Qatar - Louis van Gaal convinced Netherlands ‘have a chance’ of winning Qatar World Cup
Louis van Gaal has emphasised his belief that Netherlands can win the Qatar World Cup – and that they “deserve some respect”. The Oranje, unbeaten in 17 matches, defeated Senegal 2-0 then drew 1-1 with Ecuador in their two Group A games so far.
They conclude their pool fixtures by playing the tournament hosts on Tuesday, and boss Van Gaal told a press conference ahead of the contest: “I hope this [saying the target is to lift the trophy] is no pressure at all.
“Because I think you always have to identify the goal, the purpose for which you are here, and then you can work your way towards that purpose. If you don’t identify that purpose and say, ‘The last 16 or the quarter-finals is enough,’ that isn’t the right way to do things.
“I never said we’re going to become world champion, I said we can become it, that we have a chance, and the players have also become convinced of that.”
Van Gaal – who is in his third spell as Netherlands head coach and oversaw a third-placed finish at the 2014 World Cup – has been critical of his team’s play in terms of ball possession in the last two games, and said he was looking for an improvement on that on Tuesday. But he was defensive of his players overall, saying: “By and large they have performed really well in the squad for us and I’m just assuming that will continue to happen.
Louis van Gaal convinced Netherlands ‘have a chance’ of winning World Cup
The Oranje are unbeaten in 17 matches and on the cusp of reaching the knockout stages
World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs Qatar - TEAM NEWS!
Memphis Depay is recalled for the Dutch!
NED: Noppert, Timber, van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries, de Roon, de Jong, Blind, Klaassen, Gakpo, Depay
Despite scoring in their 3-1 loss to Senegal, still no place in the starting XI for Qatar’s Mohammed Muntari.
QAT: Barsham, Mohammad, Ro-Ro, Khoukhi, Hassan, Ahmed, Al Haydos, Madibo, Hatim, Ali, Afif
World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs Qatar
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Qatar’s final match in this World Cup as they face the Netherlands who are targeting top spot in Group A.
The Dutch are on four points after their opening two games - a win against Senegal and a draw versus Ecaudor - with a point enough to guarantee qualification for the last-16.
Qatat, meanwhile, are pointless after two games and have already been knocked out of their own World Cup.
Kick-off at the Al Bayt Stadium is at 3pm - team news coming up!
