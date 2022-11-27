South Korea vs Ghana live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
Everything you need to know about the Group H game
South Korea and Ghana meet in Group H in what is almost a World Cup knockout game for these two sides.
South Korea held group favourites Uruguay to a goalless draw in their opening game while Ghana were beaten by Portugal 3-2 in a thrilling climax, and it means niether can really afford to lose this match in what is such a competitive group.
South Korea have met African opposition at the World Cup on three occasions, beating Togo in 2006, drawing with Nigeria in 2010 and losing to Algeria in 2014. Ghana’s only Asian opponent at a World Cup finals tournament was Australia in 2010, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
Ghana made their first World Cup appearance in 2006 and are now competing at the finals for a fourth time. The Black Stars had won four Africa Cup of Nations titles before they qualified for their first World Cup.
Ghana have a 4-3 edge over South Korea in the win count of their past seven head-to-head clashes, all in friendly internationals. The two countries first met in 1982 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and last clashed in a friendly in the U.S. ahead of the 2014 Brazil World Cup, which Ghana won 4-0 with a hattrick from Jordan Ayew.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is South Korea vs Ghana?
The match kicks off at 1pm GMT on Monday 28 November.
How to watch
The game will be shown live in the UK on TV channel BBC One. Licence-fee payers may stream the match online via the BBC website and iPlayer app.
Team news
Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan remains unlikely to feature as he is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Ghana have no fresh injury worries.
Predicted line-ups
South Korea: Seung-gyu, Moon-hwan, Min-jae, Young-gwon, Jin-su, Jung, In-beom, Na, Son, Lee, Ui-jo.
Ghana: Ati Zigi, Seidu, Amartey, Djiku, Baba, Salisu, Partey, Abdul Samed, Kudus, A Ayew, Williams.
Prediction
Both sides gave a good account of themselves in their opening match without getting the three points. South Korea should just have the egde in quality to take all the points here though. South Korea 2-1 Ghana.
