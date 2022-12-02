✕ Close Germany crash out of World Cup despite 4-2 defeat of Costa Rica

Portugal play South Korea in the World Cup Group H decider at Education City Stadium.

Son Heung-min and his teammates must win here to stand a chance of making the last 16, while Cristiano Ronaldo and the Selecao need a point to guarantee top spot.

The winner of the group faces the runner up from Group G (Brazil, Switzerland, Cameroon, Serbia), while the runner-up will play the winner, likely to be the South Americans, with the five-time winners the current favourites.

The pressure is on the Taegeuk Warriors after defeat to the Black Stars, while Portugal had too much for Uruguay last time out.

Follow the action with our live blog below, including Ghana vs Uruguay updates: