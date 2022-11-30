Tunisia vs France LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group D finale
Group D clash as Les Bleus eye top spot and north Africans eye shock to qualify for last 16
France play Tunisia looking to remain perfect at the Qatar World Cup as Group D comes to a close.
A place in the last 16 for Didier Deschamps’ side is secure, but they will be determined to secure top spot here, while Jalel Kadri’s side must pull off a shock against the world champions to stand a chance of advancing.
Kylian Mbappe has been one of the stars of the tournament and, alongside Olivier Giroud, might be determined to play and boost his hopes of winning the golden boot after a double against Denmark.
But Deschamps is poised to rotate and ensure his side is fresh for the next round of matches, with Argentina a possible opponent in the last 16.
Follow all the action with our live blog below - plus all the action in the other game between Australia and Denmark here.
Tunisia vs France
Tunisia have it all to do if they want to challenge for a spot in the knockout rounds and must defeat current World Champions France this evening.
As things stand in Group D, France have already qualified with two wins from two whilst Australia are second on three points with Tunisia and Denmark sitting on one point apiece.
Tunisia’s best chance of making it into the knockout rounds is a draw between Australia and Denmark or a low-scoring Denmark win followed by a victory over France by two goals or more.
That’s not an easy task at all.
Tunisia vs France
Welcome to the Independent Sport’s live coverage of this Group D decider between France and Tunisia.
Les Bleus might be comfortable after booking their place in the last 16, but an upset could be on as the Africans eye victory for an unlikely place in the next round.
Denmark and Australia face off in the other match in the group and we’ll provide live updates from both games to keep you in the loop.
Tunisia vs France
France may well ease off the gas here knowing they are safely through and rotation is obvious, but Les Bleus have too much quality here and the competition in the squad will take them past a limited Tunisia, 3-0.
