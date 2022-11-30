✕ Close Ian Wright reacts to England goal against Wales at Qatar World Cup

France play Tunisia looking to remain perfect at the Qatar World Cup as Group D comes to a close.

A place in the last 16 for Didier Deschamps’ side is secure, but they will be determined to secure top spot here, while Jalel Kadri’s side must pull off a shock against the world champions to stand a chance of advancing.

Kylian Mbappe has been one of the stars of the tournament and, alongside Olivier Giroud, might be determined to play and boost his hopes of winning the golden boot after a double against Denmark.

But Deschamps is poised to rotate and ensure his side is fresh for the next round of matches, with Argentina a possible opponent in the last 16.

Follow all the action with our live blog below - plus all the action in the other game between Australia and Denmark here.