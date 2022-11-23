The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Uruguay vs South Korea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
Darwin Nunez is in action for Uruguay, while Son Heung-min has overcome a face fracture and should be involved
Uruguay look to cement their status as World Cup dark horses when they face South Korea in their Qatar opener on Thursday.
It is far from clear who will emerge from as the top two sides from Group H, with Ghana and Portugal also posing a threat.
While the strikers capture the headlines for Uruguay, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde represents the heartbeat of this side.
And Diego Alonso will hope to find the right balance up top and lean on La Celeste’s past displays at the back in tournaments if they are to go far here.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Group H match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan:
When is it?
Uruguay vs South Korea kicks off at 1pm GMT on Thursday 24 November, 2022.
The match will be played at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.
How can I watch it?
The game will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live online through the BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 12:45pm.
Meanwhile, The Independent will provide live match updates here.
What was the team news?
Luis Suarez is enjoying a fine spell for Nacional and could join Darwin Nunez up top, meaning Edinson Cavani will share 90 minutes with the former Liverpool and Barcelona striker.
Nunez limped out of training this week with an ankle problem, but he did return and should be good to go.
Diego Godin is also pushing to start, although Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, injured since late September, is likely to be out until at least the knock-out stages.
Son Heung-min is in contention to start, after recovering from a fracture to the face, and the Spurs star will be in a mask if he plays.
Paulo Bento is also hoping Kim Jin-su, nursing a hamstring problem, can be available, but this game could come too soon.
Predicted line-ups
Uruguay XI: Rochet; Varela, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Bentancur, Valverde, Vecino; Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez
South Korea XI: Kim Seung-gyu; Yoon Jong-gyu, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Kwon Chang-hoon; Hwang Hee-chan, Hwang Ui-jo, Son Heung-min
Odds
Uruguay – 8/11
Draw – 5/2
South Korea – 9/2
Prediction
With Son rusty, Uruguay can grab the points here, with Darwin Nunez capturing some impressive form just in time to emerge as La Celeste’s present and future, even with Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez still able to contribute. 2-1 to Uruguay.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies