European Athletics Championships 2024: Schedule, start times and how to watch
Great Britain’s best athletes continue preparations for the Olympics later this summer by competing at the Europeans in Rome
The biennial European Athletics Championships are underway, with a number of Great Britain’s star athletes preparing to take on their rivals from across the continent as they continue to fine-tune preparations for the Olympic Games in Paris later this summer.
The iconic Stadio Olimpico in Rome plays host to the championship for the first time since 1974 and although sprinter Zharnel Hughes and 400m runner Matthew Hudson-Smith were among four Brits to pull out of the event, the likes of Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Keely Hodgkinson, Dina Asher-Smith and Neil Gourley still headline a strong-looking GB & NI squad.
Johnson-Thompson was hoping to lay down a marker as she renewed her heptathlon rivalry with Olympic champion Nafi Thiam ahead of their anticipated battle for gold at Paris 2024 but was sadly forced to pull out midway through the event to injury as Thiam cruised to victory. Meanwhile, rising pole vault star Molly Caudery will look to build on her world indoors title secured earlier this year.
In the men’s 100m, Romell Glave picked up a bronze medal for GB but he couldn’t deny Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs a European title on home soil, while Daryll Neita has opted to focus on the 200m, leaving Asher-Smith and Amy Hunt to represent GB in the 100m on the women’s side and after both made the final, Asher-Smith overcame a slow start to take a memorable gold medal.
Here’s everything you need to know about the event in Rome:
When are the European Athletics Championships?
The European Athletics Championships take place from Friday 7 June to Wednesday 12 June in Rome, Italy. The first five days will see a morning and an evening session, with the final day of action solely consisting of an evening session.
How can I watch it?
Thanks to a last-minute deal allowing them to broadcast the event, the BBC is now showing all the action. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app, and the BBC red button.
What is the schedule in Rome?
All times BST
Monday June 10
Morning session
- 09:05 – M 100m Decathlon
- 09:18 – M Pole Vault Qual
- 09:25/10:45 – W Javelin Qual
- 09:35 – W 200m Round 1
- 10:05 – M Long Jump Decathlon
- 10:20 – M 1500m Round 1
- 10:50 – W 800m Round 1
- 11:40 – M 400m Hurdles Semi-Finals
- 12:05 – M Shot Put Decathlon
- 12:15 – W 400m Hurdles Semi-Finals
Evening session
- 18:30 – M High Jump Decathlon
- 19:15 – W Pole Vault Final
- 20:05 – W 200m Semi-Finals
- 20:33 – W Hammer Final
- 20:40 – M 400m Final
- 20:50 – W 400m Final
- 21:00 – M 3000m Steeplechase Final
- 21:20 – M 400m Decathlon
- 21:50 – M 200m Final
Tuesday June 11
Morning session
- 08:35 – M 110m hurdles Decathlon
- 09:10 – W 800m Semi-Finals
- 09:30/10:35 – M Discus Decathlon
- 09:35 – W Long Jump Qual
- 09:45 – M 4x400m Relay Round 1
- 10:15 – W 4x400m Relay Round 1
- 10:55/12:10 – M Pole Vault Decathlon
- 11:00 – M 4x100m Relay Round 1
- 11:30 – W 4x100m Relay Round 1
- 12:00/13:25 – M Javelin Qual
Evening session
- 18:05/19:15 – M Javelin Decathlon
- 19:35 – M High Jump Final
- 19:55 – M Triple Jump Final
- 20:05 – M 400m Hurdles Final
- 20:18 – W 400m Hurdles Final
- 20:30 – W 10,000m Final
- 20:36 – W Javelin Final
- 21:30 – M 1500m Decathlon
- 21:53 – W 200m Final
Wednesday June 12
Evening session
- 19:12 – M 10,000m B-Race
- 19:20 – M Pole Vault Final
- 19:28 – M Javelin Final
- 19:54 – W Long Jump Final
- 20:05 – W 4x400m Relay Final
- 20:17 – M 4x400m Relay Final
- 20:28 – W 800m Final
- 20:44 – M 10,000m Final
- 21:26 – M 1500m Final
- 21:40 – W 4x100m Relay Final
- 21:50 – M 4x100m Relay Final
What is the British team selected for the event?
MEN’S TEAM:
- 100m: CJ Ujah; Romell Glave
- 200m: Jona Efoloko; Jeriel Quainoo
- 400m: Charlie Dobson; Alex Haydock-Wilson
- 800m: Callum Dodds; Elliot Giles; Thomas Randolph
- 1500m: Adam Fogg; Neil Gourley
- 5000m: George Mills; Jack Rowe; James West
- 10,000m: Patrick Dever; Rory Leonard; Zak Mahamed
- 20km Walk: Callum Wilkinson
- 110m Hurdles: Andrew Pozzi; Tade Ojora
- 400m Hurdles: Alastair Chalmers
- 3000m Steeplechase: Mark Pearce; Zak Seddon
- Long Jump: Jacob Fincham-Dukes
- Discus: Lawrence Okoye
- Hammer: Jake Norris
- Shot Put: Scott Lincoln
- 4x100m: Jeremiah Azu; Jona Efoloko; Romell Glave; Richard Kilty; Jeriel Quainoo
- 4x400m: Charlie Carvell; Lewis Davey; Toby Harries; Alex Haydock-Wilson; Michael Ohioze
WOMEN’S TEAM:
- 100m: Dina Asher-Smith; Amy Hunt
- 200m: Daryll Neita
- 400m: Laviai Nielsen; Victoria Ohuruogu
- 800m: Alex Bell; Keely Hodgkinson; Erin Wallace
- 1500m: Georgia Bell; Jemma Reekie; Katie Snowden
- 5000m: Izzy Fry; Amy-Eloise Neale; Hannah Nuttall
- 10,000m: Megan Keith; Eilish McColgan; Jessica Warner-Judd
- 100m Hurdles: Cindy Sember
- 400m Hurdles: Jessie Knight; Lina Nielsen
- 3000m Steeplechase: Lizzie Bird
- Pole Vault: Holly Bradshaw; Molly Caudery
- High Jump: Morgan Lake
- Hammer: Charlotte Payne; Anna Purchase
- Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson; Jade O’Dowda
- 4x100m: Dina Asher-Smith; Desiree Henry; Amy Hunt; Daryll Neita; Aleeya Sibbons, Asha Phillip
- Mixed 4x400m:(In addition to athletes selected for men’s 4x400m) Hannah Kelly; Emily Newnham
- Half Marathon: Abbie Donnelly; Clara Evans; Calli Hauger-Thackery; Lauren McNeil
