Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Runners descend on the capital lthis weekend in the TCS London Marathon for what promises to be the final edition of the race in its October slot.

There will be as many as 50,000 runners passing the start line, winding their way from Greenwich and over Tower Bridge before turning to Canary Wharf and the final turn back to Westminster and Buckingham Palace.

The elite fields are stacked with talent and the British races within the race also promise to be intriguing to watch.

After Eliud Kipchoge’s fireworks in Berlin, last year’s champions Sisay Lemma and Joyciline Jepkosgei look to defend their titles.

Here’s all you need to know about watching this year’s race both on television and online via a live stream.

When is this year’s race?

The 2022 London Marathon takes place on Sunday, 2 October, which is the last time the legendary race will occur in autumn before reverting back to the spring next year after a Covid-enforced disruption.

Start times

08.30: Mini London marathon

08.50: Elite wheelchair races

09.00: Elite women's race

09.30: Elite men's race and mass start

How to watch on TV

The elite races and the iconic mass participation event will be broadcast live on the BBC this Sunday with coverage starting at 08:30 until 09:25 on BBC Two before switching to BBC One at 09:25 until 14:35.

There will be a live stream is available on the iPlayer.

You can also follow full live coverage of both the elite and mass participation races through our live blog.

Marathon world records

Elite men: 2hrs 1mins 09secs, Eliud Kipchoge, Berlin, September 2022.

For context, the average time for male runners is approximately 3 hours 48 mins.

Elite women: 2hrs 14mins 04secs, Brigid Kosgei, Chicago, October 2019.

While the average time for female runners is approximately 4 hours 23 mins.

What is the latest weather forecast?

The forecast is currently showing sunshine, with temperatures hovering in the mid teens, with a high of 18C as we pass midday.

What’s the route?

The start is near Blackheath in Greenwich, mile six will see runners go past the Cutty Sark and next at mile 12 they will see the Shard. The next milestone is at mile 18 where participants will run through Canary Wharf with the London Eye and Parliament at mile 25.

Then the finish line is at the Mall by Buckingham Palace.

London Marathon 2022 route (London Marathon)

How will transport be impacted?

There will be many road closures in the south east and central London from 4am to 7pm. London buses in central London and Greenwich will terminate early, or take on a diverted route from 6.30am to 7.30pm and the DLR will have an alternative service until 5pm.

Both runners and spectators will also have to navigate the planned national train strike on Saturday, with travel now pushed back to Friday or those unable to arrive early forced to drive.

Trains will start later in the morning and finish much earlier in the evening on Saturday and there will be no trains at all across large parts of the network.

There will be no trains from London and a number of other major UK cities – including Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Newcastle, Brighton and Norwich.

The closest station to ExCeL London, where runners will pick up their race number and pack, is Custom House, which is served by the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) and the Elizabeth line. Services on both lines will be running as normal.

There is a high chance of numerous protests too. The group Just Stop Oil have outlined a two-day plan to protest in the capital with London Mayor Sadiq Khan urging those involved to steer clear of the 40,000 runners, who collectively raise £70 million for charities, including some whose work helps with climate change.

“What the London Marathon is about is inspiring people to use their legs, to exercise - not use transport - and is about charity fundraising,” said Brasher. “We have appropriate measures in place but we really hope the race won’t be disrupted.”

Where are the best viewing spots?

Busy areas include Greenwich town centre and the Cutty Sark. The ship provides a beautiful backdrop for the race, but it also brings with it among the largest crowds, with the race urging spectators to avoid this area and find alternative spots.

The iconic Tower Bridge is always extremely busy, while the crowds are packed across both sides of the roads from mile 24 to the finish in The Mall.

Due to the nature of the course, in its twistiest part, Canary Wharf can be a good spot to meet runners, from Limehouse at mile 14, all the way down to South Quay, Crossharbour and Mudchute before looping back through Canary Wharf and Poplar around mile 20 to start the route to the finish line through Embankment along the Thames. This part of the route gives spectators a chance to see runners on two or more occasions without travelling great distances.

Tower Hill, Birdcage Walk, Isle of Dogs, Woolwich and Cutty Sark are five other destinations that you’ll be able to have a good view of the race and some London sights.

You can meet runners after the finish line in the meet and greet area in Horse Guards Road.

How can I enter next year’s race?

You can secure a place in the 2023 London Marathon by entering the ballot. The ballot opens on Saturday 1 October, one day before the 2022 edition of the race.

The cost of a place in the TCS London Marathon for successful UK participants is £49.99. You do not have to pay your entry fee at the ballot, but entrants (UK residents) can opt to donate their entry fee to The London Marathon Charitable Trust no matter what the outcome of the ballot. If you are unsuccessful, then those who have donated their fee to the London Marathon Charitable Trust will have their name entered into a ‘lucky loser’ draw if you will, where 2,000 extra places are up for grabs. If you are unlucky twice, you’ll get a premium winter running top worth £70, a chance to win one of three pairs of entries to an Abbott World Marathon Major, including accommodation and flights.

International entrants will pay £120 for a place in the TCS London Marathon, plus a £26 carbon offset levy – to find out more, click here.

You can return here when the ballot opens to submit your entry into next year’s race.

The ballot is performed at random, while alternative options include applying for a charity place while you wait for the results of the ballot – if you end up gaining a ballot place and a charity place you can return your place to the charity and still raise funds for them as an own-place runner.

Odds

Bookmakers are yet to release odds