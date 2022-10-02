London Marathon: Over 50,000 runners race through city

Over 50,000 runners pounded the streets of the city as the 2022 London Marathon kicked off this morning (2 September).

Footage recorded by The Independent's Holly Patrick shows race participants as they made their way through Deptford on the 26-mile route.

The route is taking runners from Greenwich past landmarks such as the Cutty Sark, the Shard, and the London Eye, before reaching the finish line by Buckingham Palace.

There are 28 official Guinness World Record attempts being made today, including the fastest marathons dressed as a bottle, and the fastest on crutches.

