London Marathon provides stage for greatness after Eliud Kipchoge heroics

As the dust settles on what was an exhilarating Sunday morning in Berlin last week, Eliud Kipchoge’s marathon world record has sent a bolt of lightning through this weekend’s London Marathon elite fields. Inspirational, yes, but this year’s race may now bring an added layer of naivety among its world class runners, determined to test the veracity of the legendary Kenyan’s mantra ‘no human is limited’. It should make for a series of thrilling races with the lure of greatness likely to justify numerous gambles.

Amid great poignancy surrounding the nation mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II in recent weeks, Sunday’s race will aim to celebrate her life with a series of tributes. Having officially started the iconic race as recently as 2018, the Queen’s former residence Buckingham Palace will also provide a stunning backdrop as the 26.2 mile route winds towards the finish line.

A cost of living crisis that shows no signs of reprieve and a spiralling economy also ensures the London Marathon provides a welcome distraction both in terms of entertainment when the elite fields compete and up to 50,000 amateurs fortunate to have succeeded in the ballot and now able to fulfil personal ambition or prepared to endure intense physical pain and adversity in the name of charity, with in excess of £50 million collectively raised.

Organisers looked on with envy as four-time London Marathon champion Kipchoge produced another famous chapter to his storied career through the Brandenburg Gate. The 37-year-old will be back in the capital at Saturday’s Mini Marathon, but the main race absorbed more disappointment this week when Sir Mo Farah’s hopes were dashed by a hip complaint sustained two weeks ago. Mosinet Gemerew, the 2022 World Championship silver medallist, and Brigid Kosgei, the 2022 world championship silver medallist, were also forced to withdraw.

But despite star-power fading, there is an array of world class talents with the tantalising prospect of two course records; Paula Radcliffe’s still holds the women’s record from 2003 (2:15:25), while Kipchoge’s course record (2:02:37) was only set in 2019.

The creaking body of Kenenisa Bekele appears finally poised to reach the start line, at the time of writing, no doubt galvanised by Kipchoge’s latest breakthrough at 37 years of age. The 40-year-old logged a DNS at London two years ago, which was followed by third in Berlin with 2:06:47, a disappointing 2:12:52 in New York last November and a DNS in Boston earlier this year. The Ethiopian brings a curious subplot to this race, given he could produce fireworks if he can summon his absolute best, although he appeared to concede a remarkable 2:01:41 in Berlin back in 2019, just two seconds off Kipchoge’s previous world record mark, could now be beyond him.

“With the marathon I couldn’t achieve what everybody hoped,” Bekele said. “Somehow I failed with some marathon races. But, on the other hand, my marathon times also tell you something. I am second overall behind Eliud Kipchoge. And it was very close. It was only two seconds until last week.

“So this tells everyone: it doesn’t matter if I win a marathon 10 times or 20 times, how many athletes can run this time? Of course I’m not perfect. I’ve not really achieved all the spectators or my fans wanted from me. But, on the other hand, those results were not easy to achieve.”

If a Bekele renaissance fails to materialise, then defending champion Sisay Lemma is the man with a target on his back, while Bashir Abdi, an Olympic and World bronze medalist, is under the impression a sizzling pace awaits, hopeful he can last the course to better his own European record (2:03:36). Such ambition from the field may propel Birhanu Legese (2:02:48 pb, third all-time) or Amos Kipruto (2:03:13 and second behind Kipchoge in Tokyo this year) into the winner’s circle this year with a shiny new PB and course record.

“If you see the start list, they will go fast,” Abdi said, who failed to finish at Boston earlier this year. “It will be amazing to break the European record again. I was here in 2019, I don’t remember much of the course, just the organisation, the atmosphere. I think if the course is fast enough, the field is strong enough, there is no question, we have to see on Sunday.”

Beneath the heavy-hitters, a compelling British race could emerge, with last year’s leading male Phil Sesemann eager to take a hefty slice off his 2:12:58 just six weeks after finishing as the first Briton in the Munich European Championships. Weyney Ghebresilasie and Mohamud Aadan provide the likely competition.

Despite no Kosgei in the women’s race, a titanic battle is delicately poised between the defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei, who logged the eighth fastest time (2:17:43) to win last year, and Yalemzerf Yehualaw, who stunned the sport with the fastest-ever debut (2:17:23) in Hamburg in April. A low-key debut was carefully designed to limit expectations and the glare of a major, but this week the 23-year-old Ethiopian finds a sharp glare at the centre of the marathon world.

More firepower comes in the shape of Ashete Bekere (2:17:58), a champion in Berlin three years ago, and World silver medalist Judith Korir (2:18:20). And Charlotte Purdue piques British interest and will hope to bounce back from a DNF in Eugene to bank another top 10 finish, which landed her PB of 2:23:26 last year.

After a three-year, Covid-enforced shift in the calendar, London looks to bid farewell to its temporary October home in style. If Kipchoge’s greatness set the table last week, London now provides the stage for a feast of marathon running.