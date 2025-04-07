April marks the start of majors season in golf, and it begins with the sport’s showpiece event – the Masters.

The tournament, held every year at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, USA, is the most prestigious in the sport, with winners awarded the famous Green Jacket – the most coveted award in golf.

This reputation, combined with the location as the first major of the year, means that the Masters is a big event in the world of sports betting too, with the range of players and varied circumstances attracting plenty of wagers.

It’s vital that punters choose the top UK bookmakers for the Masters, so we’ve compiled a guide to the best Masters betting sites for 2025.

Below, punters will find our recommended sites, as well as a guide to Masters golf betting, information on promotions and the latest US Masters golf betting odds.

Top Masters Betting Sites for 2025

The table below details our recommendations for the best Masters betting sites, that includes both established operators and new betting sites, with consideration given to their welcome offers, existing golf-related promotions and the overall functionality and usability of the site and betting app.

Rank Bookmaker Cheltenham Promos and Features 1 BoyleSports Welcome offer worth £40 in bonuses, acca insurance, acca rewards, extra places, early payout, pick your places, Happy Hour offers, enhanced odds, complete catalogue of golf betting markets, competitive odds, specials and a lot more. 2 Betfred Welcome offer worth £50 free bets, bet boosts, extra places, extensive golf markets, competitive odds, rewards club, #PickYourPunt. 3 Bet365 Welcome offer worth £30 in free bets, super boosts, extensive golf betting markets, best odds in the industry, bet boosts, golf each-way extra, specials, free-to-play games. 4 Ladbrokes Welcome offer worth £20, £5 deposit site, bet boosts, specials, extra places, free spins, free bets, extensive betting markets, solid odds across the board. 5 Betway Welcome offer worth £30 and 100 free spins, free bet club, bet boosts, several golf betting markets, competitive odds, golf specials, extra places. 6 William Hill Welcome offer worth £30, bet boosts, enhanced odds, specials, extensive golf markets, competitive odds, golf specials, #YourOdds, extra places. 7 LiveScore Bet Welcome offer worth £30, acca rewards, extra places, enhanced odds, golf betting markets, competitive odds, free-to-play games. 8 BetMGM Welcome offer worth £40, free-to-play games, ample betting markets, competitive odds, golf specials, bet boosts, BetMGM Rewards, BetMGM free spins. 9 Virgin Bet Welcome offer worth £20, acca rewards, price boosts, enhanced odds, golf betting markets, competitive odds, free-to-play games, golf specials for tournaments and individuals. 10 10Bet Welcome worth up to £50 depending on deposit, free bet offers on golf markets, acca rewards, bet boosts, solid golf markets, competitive odds. 11 BetVictor Welcome offer worth up to £40 in bonuses, alternate £20 welcome bonus, price boosts, excellent golf markets, specials, competitive odds, Lucky Dip, free bets, free spins, extra places. 12 Unibet Welcome offer worth £40 bonuses, price boosts, Uniboosts, acca bonuses, extra places, excellent odds, depth of golf markets, moneyback offers, free spins. 13 LeoVegas Welcome offer worth up to £100, free-to-play games, extensive betting markets, enhanced odds, competitive odds, LeoVegas Rewards, free spins. 14 QuinnBet Straightforward welcome offer worth £10, free bets, enhanced odds, golf betting markets, solid odds, free-to-play games. 15 Kwiff Welcome offer worth £30 in free bets, supercharged odds, acca bonuses, golf betting markets, competitive odds, other supercharged promotions. 16 Parimatch Welcome offer worth £20 in free bets, price boosts, acca specials, golf betting markets, competitive odds, Lucky Dip, free bets, free spins. 17 Betano Welcome offer worth £10 in free bets, acca bonuses, free bets, price boosts, competitive odds, Lucky Dip, free spins, golf betting markets, competitive odds, golf specials. 18 CopyBet Welcome offer worth up to £60, acca bonuses, profit boosts, extra places, golf specials, competitive odds, extensive golf betting markets. 19 Bwin Backup bet worth up to £20, free bets, price boosts, extensive golf betting markets, competitive odds, golf specials, extra places. 20 TalkSport Bet Welcome worth up to £40, free bets, price boosts, acca specials, golf betting markets, solid betting odds, Lucky Dip, free spins, free spins.

Best Masters Betting Offers for 2025

In this section, we run through the most common Masters betting offers that punters are likely to come across:

Sign-Up Bonuses: Welcome offers from golf betting sites include bet £10 get £30 bonuses and more, with free bets available for use on the Masters.

Free Bets: Bookies will provide bet and get deals for placing bets on the Masters, offering free bets after placing qualifying wagers. Also look out for rare no-deposit free bets that can be available from certain bookmakers.

Each-Way Extra Places: Bookmakers will offer extended places for Masters betting. Look out for the best options, including top eight and top 10 places. This promotion is great for bettors placing each-way bets to get optimum value on the Masters.

Odds Boosts & Enhanced Prices: Daily specials on top players, groupings and more, with enhanced betting odds for the Masters. Bookies will often isolate one betting market for a Super Boost, providing outstanding value for bettors.

MoneyBack Specials: Moneyback specials are common on Masters betting. Circumstances around these Masters betting offers can include if your player finishes second behind the favourite.

Free-to-Play Games: Betting sites offer free-to-play games where customers can unlock free bets to use on the Masters and more. Other prizes are also available such as free spins.

Loyalty Rewards: By placing five or more bets on the Masters, bettors can unlock free bets and other prizes for loyalty.

How We Rate Masters Betting Sites

Here are the factors we consider when ranking and recommending the best Masters betting sites:

Licensing: We only recommend Masters betting sites that are licensed by the UK Gambling Commision (UKGC). UKGC-licensed operators ensure that customers’ details are protected and that sites are regulated.

Welcome offer: Value is imperative for all betting sites, especially when betting on The Masters. It starts with the welcome offer that should at least match the rest of the industry for rewarding new customers.

Promotions: We only recommend Masters betting sites that offer a complete collection of the best promos for new and existing customers. Using our recommended operators, users can expect to find free bets, moneyback specials, price boosts, acca boosts, acca rewards, super boosts, extra places, and much more.

Value: We strive to find operators that provide optimum value on your Masters betting odds. You’ll struggle to find Masters betting sites that provide better value than our recommended betting sites, but customers should always shop around to ensure you find the best price before placing a bet online.

Markets: The Masters is the signature golf betting event of the year and as such, there should be ample markets to reflect the importance of the major. There should be extensive options for bettors based on players, groupings, national, props and specials.

Usability: Betting sites are not effective unless they have sound usability and functionality for all features. Our recommended operators tick all the boxes when it comes to usability, providing a sound online betting experience.

App: The best US Masters betting sites should offer a quality native betting app for both Apple and Android devices. Operators should provide ease of use for navigating, placing bets, cash outs and more when using betting apps.

Payment options: These betting sites should offer a wide range of payment methods to reflect modern day transactions. Debit card and bank transfers should be a staple, but methods should also include options for PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay and pre-paid cards.

How to Bet on The Masters

Below, we’ve given punters some detail on the most common markets to use for betting on Masters golf.

Outright Winner Market: This is simply bet on who will win The Masters.

Each-Way Betting: This is essentially making two bets – one on your chosen player to win, and one on them place. Masters betting sites offer extra places for each-way bets. Look out for the best extended Masters offers before placing your bet as well as the each-way odds price that are usually a 1/5 of the outright price.

Top 5/10/15/20 Finish: This is a straightforward wager on players to finish in the top positions. The odds lessen in value with the more places you add, although your chances of winning are increased. Bear that in mind before wagering.

Regional Betting: Betting on the Top American, Top European, Rest of the World, player groupings and similar.

Match Betting: This is betting on head-to-head player matchups. Bookmakers either select two players or allow you to select your own based on the pool of players in the tournament.

Make The Cut: A simple wager on whether the player will make the score for the cutdown after the second round of action. You can also bet for a player to miss the cut.

Prop Bets & Special Markets: These markets are more specific, and include first-round leader, a player to get a hole-in-one, the winning margin and many others.

The Masters 2025 Betting Tips

Below, we have included a few relevant Masters golf betting tips for this year’s tournament.

The top contenders on betting sites for the 2025 Masters include Rory McIlroy, 2023 winner Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler. The American, who won in 2024 and 2022, is the favourite in the Masters golf betting odds at 11/2.

25-year-old Swede Ludvig Aberg is also backed for a high finish having hit form at the right time, while Colin Morikawa rounds off the top five favourites, with golf betting sites offering 16/1 on the American winning the Green Jacket.

Elsewhere, the American quartet of Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau range from 19/1 to 33/1 (Spieth) on win-only markets.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of other relevant markets that punters can wager on, including Top 5 and Top 10. For example, Scheffler is offered around 23/20 for a top-five finish and 20/35 for a top-10.

Further down, Schauffele may be 19/1 to win, but he’s 19/10 for a top-10 finish.

Several players could provide value on each-way bets too. Placing an E/W bet is essentially wagering twice – once on that player to win, and once on them to place in the top positions (with the threshold set by the betting site).

In addition, bettors can find value on alternate markets such as top American, top European and similar offers.

Though Masters betting tips are always handy, there may be some longshots who are worth considering for the Green Jacket. Past years have seen winners emerge from nowhere, from Danny Willett in 2016 to Trevor Immelman in 2008.

Joaquin Neimann has been performing well on the LIV Tour and is at 27/1 at the moment, while home-favourites such as Max Homa and Will Zalatoris could finally deliver on their talent – the Americans are priced at 150/1 and 40/1 respectively.

Responsible gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

