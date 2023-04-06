What is the Masters start time in the UK today?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Augusta National hosts the first major of the golfing year as the Masters returns in 2023.

Scottie Scheffler pulled on the famous green jacket for the first time last year, and will be among the top contenders as he bids to again win one of the sport’s most prestigious prizes.

But with Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy in strong form, the tournament should be hotly contested.

The return of a group of LIV Golf rebels adds a layer of extra intrigue to proceedings, with past winners Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson among those set to compete.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Masters?

The 87th edition of the Masters will be held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia in the United States over four days from 6 April to 9 April.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action on Sky Sports, the exclusive broadcast partner for the Masters in the country. Extensive coverage will be shown on the Sky Sports Golf channel throughout a busy week at Augusta, while subscribers will also be able to watch via Sky Go.

Are LIV players competing at the Masters in 2023?

The Masters has the smallest field of golf’s four men’s majors. Participation is via invite only. The tournament has confirmed that players who elected to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series who meet the qualifying criteria will be invited, despite their exclusion from the PGA Tour.

Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel and Phil Mickelson qualify as former green jacket winners, while Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka qualify as a result of winning a major in the past five years.

