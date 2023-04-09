What time does the Masters start in the UK today?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Masters enters Sunday with Brooks Koepka in the lead and Jon Rahm chasing the American in the hunt for the prestigious major.

Rain affected play again on Saturday and ultimately ended play prematurely, meaning we will have much of the third round to catch up on before the final round can begin on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler is still battling but appears set to relinquish the famous green jacket.

While amateur Sam Bennett is still at -6, despite starting his third round at +2 through six holes, with Patrick Cantlay the big mover on Saturday after moving to -3 through 13 holes and sitting at -5 overall in a tie for fourth.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final day of the Masters:

When does the Masters start today?

A statement from Augusta National Golf Club read after play was suspended on Saturday: “The third round will resume Sunday at 8:30am. CBS will air live coverage beginning at 8:30am through the conclusion of the final round. Ticket gates will open at 7:00am, as previously scheduled. The final round is expected to begin at 12:30pm off of No 1 and No 10 in pairings. The live broadcast will remain 2:00-7:00pm on CBS, as originally scheduled.”

So we can expect play to resume at 1:30pm BST. While the fourth round will begin at 5:30pm BST, ending at approximately 11:30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action on Sky Sports, the exclusive broadcast partner for the Masters in the country. Extensive coverage will be shown on the Sky Sports Golf channel throughout a busy week at Augusta, while subscribers will also be able to watch via Sky Go.