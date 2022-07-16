The Open 2022 live scoreboard as Rory McIlroy chases Cameron Smith
Follow all the action from moving day at St Andrews
Follow all the action from the third round of The Open at St Andrews.
Cameron Smith took a two-shot lead into the weekend after a spectacular round of 64 yesterday as the field took full advantage of gentle conditions at the Old Course. The Australian set a new low-scoring record at the halfway stage but he is hardly out of sight with a number of high-profile names in hot pursuit. First-round leader Cameron Young is the closest challenger but both Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are three shots adrift at -10. Dustin Johnson is one shot further back and will be paired with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler this afternoon. Other notable names in contention include Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick.
One man who won’t be in action this weekend is Tiger Woods after the 46-year-old missed the cut during an emotional round yesterday after which he admitted he is unlikely to play another championship round at The Open. Phil Mickelson also fell short of the cut mark after a torrid back-nine but there was plenty of success for some of his fellow LIV players, with Johnson joined neared the top of the leaderboard by Talor Gooch, while Sadom Kaewkanjana, Abraham Ancer and Lee Westwood were all in the top 20 at the start of play.
Follow all the action and scores from St Andrews below:
The Open 2022: Molinari onto first page of leaderboard
It’s been a difficult few years for Francesco Molinari but the 2018 champion has something to smile about this afternoon. He is currently five under for his round with two holes to play.
Elsewhere, Bryson DeChambeau is four under through his opening ten holes. The American is still eight shots off Smith’s lead though.
The Open 2022: Kisner shoots 65 in early warning
It threatens to be another day of formidably low scoring at the Old Course, with some of the early players out this morning making significant moves up the leaderboard.
Kevin Kisner is chief among them, having started the day on even par. The American has just tapped in for a par at the last and a round of 65 to move into a tie for eighth.
It hasn’t been bad going for his playing partner Trey Mullinax either. A round of 66 puts him in a tie for 13th.
The Open 2022: Smith takes two-shot lead into moving day
Welcome back to The Independent’s live coverage of The Open from St Andrews.
Cameron Smith takes a two-shot lead into what promises to be another day of low scoring on the Old Course, with Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Dustin Johnson among a host of names in hot pursuit.
The conditions are still gentle and Kevin Kisner sent out another aggressive warning this morning as the American went five under par through his opening six holes.
Nobody could match the spectacular round of Smith yesterday, though, with the Australian setting a new record at the halfway stage for an Open at St Andrews.
Cameron Smith surges into lead at The Open as Rory McIlroy remains in contention
The Australian takes a two-shot lead into the weekend with the likes of Cameron Young, McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Dustin Johnson all in hot pursuit at St Andrews
