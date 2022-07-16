The Open 2022 live scoreboard as Rory McIlroy chases Cameron Smith

✕ Close Was This Tiger Woods's Final Trip To St. Andrews?

Follow all the action from the third round of The Open at St Andrews.

Cameron Smith took a two-shot lead into the weekend after a spectacular round of 64 yesterday as the field took full advantage of gentle conditions at the Old Course. The Australian set a new low-scoring record at the halfway stage but he is hardly out of sight with a number of high-profile names in hot pursuit. First-round leader Cameron Young is the closest challenger but both Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are three shots adrift at -10. Dustin Johnson is one shot further back and will be paired with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler this afternoon. Other notable names in contention include Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick.

One man who won’t be in action this weekend is Tiger Woods after the 46-year-old missed the cut during an emotional round yesterday after which he admitted he is unlikely to play another championship round at The Open. Phil Mickelson also fell short of the cut mark after a torrid back-nine but there was plenty of success for some of his fellow LIV players, with Johnson joined neared the top of the leaderboard by Talor Gooch, while Sadom Kaewkanjana, Abraham Ancer and Lee Westwood were all in the top 20 at the start of play.

