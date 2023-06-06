PGA and LIV Golf news LIVE: Golf’s civil war ends after stunning merger announcement
The rival golf tours announced a shock merger to end the lawsuits and recriminations between the sides
Golf’s ongoing civil war appears to be coming to a surprising end after LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour announced that they have merged.
The shock announcement comes after a year of unprecedented disruption in the men’s professional game following the launch of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.
“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV - including the team golf concept - to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans.”
The announcement will lead to a “mutually-agreed” end to all pending lawsuits between the various organisations that have proved so decisive in the sport.
Follow all the latest updates about the shock merger below:
Donald Trump gives his thoughts on merger
Former president of the USA Donald Trump has had his say on the merger between the PGA and LIV. Trump has been a big supporter of LIV Golf since its inception and a number of its events are hosted on courses owned by him.
Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump made sure to post a message in all capital letters to really convey his sense of excitement at the deal.
He wrote: “GREAT NEWS FROM LIV GOLF. A BIG, BEAUTIFUL, AND GLAMOROUS DEAL FOR THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF GOLF. CONGRATS TO ALL!!!
‘How many people knew?’ Golfers react to shock merger between PGA Tour and LIV Golf
Professional golfers have reacted with surprise at the sudden announcement of a merger between the PGA Tour, Europe’s DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s controversial LIV Golf.
The news, announced in a statement on Tuesday, ends the legal wrangling between the parties, and the initial reaction among golfers suggests they were not informed and had no say in the outcome.
“I love finding out morning news on Twitter,” two-time major winner Collin Morikawa tweeted.
Fellow American PGA Tour player Michael Kim wrote: “Very curious how many people knew this deal was happening. About 5-7 people? Player run organization right?”
The reliably droll Joel Dahmen tweeted a dig at LIV Golf’s team format: “I’ve grown up being a fan of the 4 Aces. Maybe one day I get to play for them on the PGA Tour!”
See more reactions from players:
Phil Mickelson reacts to shock merger
Phil Mickelson was arguably the OG defector from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf and has spent most of the past 18 months putting his foot in his mouth with comments surrounding the league’s Saudi backing.
Unsurprisingly, the six-time major champions has had his say about today’s news on Twitter, simply stating that it’s “an awesome day”
Bitter rivals LIV Golf and PGA Tour announce shock merger to end golf’s civil war
Golf’s ongoing civil war appears to be coming to a surprising end after Saudi-backed breakaway league LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour announced that they have merged.
The three biggest tours in world golf made the announcement out of the blue after 18 months of bitter conflict that has seen players who defected from the ‘establishment’ PGA Tour to the controversial LIV tour, such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson, branded as traitors.
That has caused feuds with loyalist stars such as Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm – often resulting in a war of words in the press – but the tours appear to have reached a solution.
A statement put out by the PGA Tour confirmed the merger, which puts an immediate end to all ongoing lawsuits where players and tours have been suing and counter-suing each other.
LIV Golf and PGA Tour announce shock merger
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the shock merger between LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour
