Ryder Cup 2023 tee times today and full schedule

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Ryder Cup is back and Europe look to lean on home advantage as the biennial competition heads to Italy for the first time in Rome.

The United States claimed a commanding 19-9 victory on home soil at Whistling Straits in 2021, winning back the trophy from Team Europe.

But the US have not won on European soil since 1993 and many of Europe’s best players are peaking at the right time.

After the drama of the Solheim Cup, with Europe rallying to earn a draw and retain the cup, Luke Donald’s side will take confidence this week. Find Independent Sport’s predictions here and everything you need to know about the schedule below.

Get all the latest golf betting sites offers here

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports. Subscribers can also stream the event via the Sky Go app.

Tee times and schedule

Tuesday 26 September - Thursday 28 September: Practice days with opening ceremony on Thursday evening.

Friday 29 September: Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning and four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon.

Morning schedule

6:35 Foursomes match 1: Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns vs Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton

6:50 Foursomes match 2: Max Homa and Brian Harman vs Viktor Hovland Ludvig Aberg

7:05 Foursomes match 3: Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa vs Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka

7:20 Foursomes match 4: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood

Afternoon schedule

11:25 Fourball match 1

11:40 Fourball match 2

11:55 Fourball match 3

12:10 Fourball match 4

Saturday 30 September: Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning and four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon.

Morning schedule

6:35 Foursomes match 1

6:50 Foursomes match 2

7:05 Foursomes match 3

7:20 Foursomes match 4

Afternoon schedule

11:25 Fourball match 1

11:40 Fourball match 2

11:55 Fourball match 3

12:10 Fourball match 4

Sunday 1 October: 12 singles matches before closing ceremony.

11:35 Sunday singles (12 players tee off every 12 minutes (approximately 17:00 finish).

The home captain chooses which format is played in the morning and which in the afternoon on the first two days

Who are the captains?

The 2023 Ryder Cup will feature two new captains. The United States will be led by Zach Johnson, two-time major winner and five-time player at the event, while Luke Donald will guide Europe - the Englishman replaced Henrik Stenson in the role after the Swedish player was stripped of the captaincy after electing to join LIV Golf.

Who are the vice-captains?

Europe: Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari, Nicolas Colsaerts

USA: Steve Stricker, Davis Love III

What are the Ryder Cup teams?

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

Jon Rahm (Spain)

Viktor Hovland (Norway)

Tyrrell Hatton (England)

Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

Tommy Fleetwood (England) - Captain's Pick

Sepp Straka (Austria) - Captain’s Pick

Justin Rose (England) - Captain's Pick

Shane Lowry (Ireland) - Captain's Pick

Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark) - Captain's Pick

Ludvig Åberg (Sweden) - Captain's Pick

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Sam Burns - Captain's Pick

Rickie Fowler - Captain's Pick

Brooks Koepka - Captain's Pick

Collin Morikawa - Captain's Pick

Jordan Spieth - Captain's Pick

Justin Thomas - Captain's Pick