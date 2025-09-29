Rory McIlroy soaked in champagne as Europe’s wild Ryder Cup celebrations begin

Europe retained the Ryder Cup after late rallies from Shane Lowry and Tyrell Hatton put an end to a spirited and near unprecedented USA fightback at Bethpage Black to sealed a narrow 15-13 win.

After two dominant opening days the away team needed just two-and-a-half points to retain the trophy but the US turned up at the course with a vengeance. Cameron Young and Justin Thomas led the early USA fightback, beating Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood on the 18th green to kickstart the home side’s comeback.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler beat Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele dominated Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau came back from five down against Matt Fitzpatrick to force the competition late into the day and set up a possible historic win. However, Ludvig Aberg tempered proceedings by earning a point off Patrick Cantlay to put the cup back within reach of Europe.

Lowry forced his match to the final shot on the 18th and drained his effort from six yards to the relief of the European side who retained the cup before a draw for Hatton against Collin Morikawa ensured they won the trophy outright.

Follow all the latest Ryder Cup reaction after a famous weekend at Bethpage Black below: