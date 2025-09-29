Ryder Cup 2025 live: Europe win trophy in nailbiting finish against resurgent USA
Shane Lowry and Tyrell Hatton sank decisive putts on the 18th to earn Europe the Ryder Cup after a surprising and unlikely USA fightback
Europe retained the Ryder Cup after late rallies from Shane Lowry and Tyrell Hatton put an end to a spirited and near unprecedented USA fightback at Bethpage Black to sealed a narrow 15-13 win.
After two dominant opening days the away team needed just two-and-a-half points to retain the trophy but the US turned up at the course with a vengeance. Cameron Young and Justin Thomas led the early USA fightback, beating Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood on the 18th green to kickstart the home side’s comeback.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler beat Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele dominated Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau came back from five down against Matt Fitzpatrick to force the competition late into the day and set up a possible historic win. However, Ludvig Aberg tempered proceedings by earning a point off Patrick Cantlay to put the cup back within reach of Europe.
Lowry forced his match to the final shot on the 18th and drained his effort from six yards to the relief of the European side who retained the cup before a draw for Hatton against Collin Morikawa ensured they won the trophy outright.
Scottie Scheffler on emotional week at Ryder Cup
“Yeah I think the emotions of the week, I think we're always excited to get these types of events started. Keegan and our vice captains put us in a position to succeed. They did everything that was asked of them.
“I had extreme confidence in what this team could do, and that's due to our captain. I think they did an amazing job. Keegan did an amazing job.
“My emotions yesterday afternoon when the matches ended, I think it's hard to put into words how much it hurts to lose all four matches. To have the trust of my captains and teammates to go out there and play all four matches and lose all four, it's really hard to put into words how much that stings and hurts.
“I'll go back and reflect on that. But one of the coolest things was these guys picking me up last night. The guys on this team, this is a really special group of guys. We have a special captain, and I was proud to be standing there fighting with these guys today. I think it showed a lot about our team. I think it showed a lot about the job all these guys did to put us in a position to succeed.”
Justin Thomas on USA chasing victory after his match
“I'm definitely good walking up that hill on 18. I did that enough today. It's really hard to explain how fast, I mean, not only the week but just the day goes. And I was -- I think I was maybe behind my putt, about to go into it on 17 when I assumed Cam made his. I heard a roar and I backed off. And then to see that he had won his match and then it was like, okay, you know, it just is one of those things like yeah, we all -- we all, deep down, I'm sure we felt like we could. But in reality, you look at it, it is what it is. But like Keegan said, everything kept happening and happening and happening.
“You know, you're just -- the next match is the most important when you're in a position like we were going into today. It was just important to get whoever was the closest to winning their match through and it just kept happening and happening. Yeah, it was so cool to be part of.”
Rory McIlroy hails wife Erica Stoll after USA fan throws drink over her at Ryder Cup
“It should be off-limits, but obviously it wasn't this week,” McIlroy said after a 15-13 win over Keegan Bradley’s side.
“Erica is fine. She's a very, very strong woman. You know, she handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has. I love her and we're going to have a good time celebrating tonight.”
Keegan Bradley says blame for Ryder Cup defeat lies with him
“The Europeans won one match today. You think about the odds of something like that happening, just on a coin flip would be incredible,” he said.
“When you go out in sports and you’re battling your butt off to win, it just shows you just how proud these guys are and how much they want this and how much this means to them.
“To go out there today and do what they did is close to a miracle.”
He continued: “This is no one’s fault but mine.
“When you are the leader of the team and you’re the coach, the captain, whatever you want to call it, and you lose, you have to take the blame.
“This is no one else’s fault.
“This is no one else’s, the PGA of America or whatever it is. Sometimes in sports, you go up against an opponent that sometimes beats you; they play better. And they played better than us. We gave it a great fight, that’s for sure.”
‘Very fortunate’ – Tyrrell Hatton a reluctant hero for Europe
“To be honest, it’s been one of the hardest days I’ve probably ever experienced on a golf course,” he said.
“Going out number 10 of 11 matches today, obviously hoping that everything was wrapped up, but you still want to take pride in your individual record and stuff.
“I mean, the US lads put up an incredible fight. It was to be expected. They are amazing players.
“Selfishly, I was really hoping that it wouldn’t have to come down to me. And yeah, the last five, six, seven holes were just horrible to be honest.
“But at the end of the day I’m just so happy that we’ve managed to win.”
Rory McIlroy calls for ‘higher standard’ after being subjected to crowd abuse
“I wish they had let the dogs off the leashes,” said McIlroy in a press conference after Europe held off a remarkable United States fightback to win the trophy 15-13 on Sunday. “The police out there and the amount of security presence was insane.
“Look, nothing was going to happen – there wasn’t going to be physical altercation or anything like that – but there was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behaviour.
“It’s a minority of the crowd, it’s not the majority. The majority of people here are true golf fans and are respectful, but I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf.”
He continued: “I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week.
“Golf teaches you very good life lessons, it teaches you etiquette, it teaches you how to play by the rules, it teaches you how to respect people.
“Sometimes this week we didn’t see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup.”
Shane Lowry hails ‘unbelievable’ day for his family after Ryder Cup win
“I was nervous but I felt like this is where I belong. I’ve experienced some amazing things but this is like…. I can’t believe it,” he said. “It’s something that I’ll remember forever. My brother had a baby boy today, as well. They will be sitting at home watching this, it’s unbelievable.
“My dad, he’ll drink a few beers tonight. He’ll be really happy.
“This is the best team in the world. I don’t care what anyone says. This is the best tournament in the world.
“This is the only thing I want to do for the rest of my life.”
Ryder Cup 2025 - Sunday singles results
- Match 1: Cameron Young (3-1-0) 1UP Justin Rose (16-10-3)
- Match 2: Justin Thomas (9-6-2) 1UP Tommy Fleetwood (11-4-2)
- Match 3: Bryson DeChambeau (3-6-2) TIED Matt Fitzpatrick (11-3-3)
- Match 4: Scottie Scheffler (3-6-3) 1UP Rory McIlroy (19-14-5)
- Match 5:: Ludvig Aberg (4-4-0) 2&1 Patrick Cantlay (6-5-2) v
- Match 6: Xander Schauffele (7-4-0) 4&3 Jon Rahm (9-5-3)
- Match 7: JJ Spaun (2-1-0) 2&1 Sepp Straka (2-4-0)
- Match 8: Russell Henley (0-2-1) TIED Shane Lowry (3-3-3)
- Match 9: Ben Griffin (1-1-0) 1UP Rasmus Hojgaard (0-2-0)
- Match 10: Collin Morikawa (4-5-2) TIED Tyrrell Hatton (8-4-3)
- Match 11: Sam Burns (1-3-2) TIED Bob MacIntyre (3-1-2)
- Match 12: Harris English (1-4-0) TIED Viktor Hovland (4-5-3)
Luke Donald rubbishes Keegan Bradley’s demand to change Ryder Cup envelope rule
Luke Donald has rubbished Keegan Bradley’s push to change the envelope rule that saw Europe gain half a point after Viktor Hovland withdrew from his singles match against Harris English due to injury.
A neck problem forced Hovland to sit out the Saturday afternoon fourballs match with Matt Fitzpatrick against Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns, which Europe won one up.
And after Europe completed a 15-13 win, Bradley was adamant the rule must be changed for Adare Manor in 2027.
“Yeah, it has to change,” Bradley says. “I have a few ideas but I'm not going to tell you right now. I mean, the rule has to change.
