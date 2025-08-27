Ryder Cup 2025 live: USA captain Keegan Bradley set to confirm decision to pick himself
Team USA captain Keegan Bradley is poised to confirm his decision over whether he will be one of his six wildcard picks to complete in the Ryder Cup a Bethptage Black
Keegan Bradley will today confirm his Ryder Cup 2025 captain’s picks for Team USA and the highly-anticipated decision over his own involvement as a potential player.
Bradley, the No. 11 player in the official world golf rankings, has enjoyed a fabulous season, winning at the Travelers Championship to deny Europe stalwart Tommy Fleetwood and eventually finishing seventh in the FedEx Cup standings, while sitting 11th in the points standings.
Speculation has surrounded Bradley’s strategy with his play placing himself in an akward position given his viability as one of Team USA’s 12 players in their bid to regain the Ryder Cup after a heavy loss to Europe in Rome.
Rory McIlroy even rejected the notion that somebody could effectively be the captain and a player in the iconic competition, but Bradley will end the rumours today and confirm who will represent the Stars and Stripes at Bethpage Black:
How can I watch Bradley announce captain's picks for Ryder Cup?
Keegan Bradley will confirm his six captain’s picks for Team USA at this year’s Ryder Cup at 11 a.m. ET (4pm BST).
Bradley will be at the home of the PGA of America, Frisco, Texas and you can watch along on the USA’s Ryder Cup social channels, Ryder Cup YouTube, RyderCup.com, and the Ryder Cup App for iOS and Android.
Or follow our live blog here and get the latest reaction and analysis.
Will Bradley spring a surprise?
It’s not long now until the wait is over, will Bradley throw a surprise?
If he announces himself as a playing captain, does he do so immediately, or will he relish the suspense and leave himself to last?
It should be a fascinating moment for American golf, it looks like at least one player will consider themselves unlucky.
Ben Griffin (third American over last three months) has been superb, as has Cam Young (fourth American over last three months), surely neither can be left out?
Strokes gained moving averages (50 rounds):
- Griffin: +1.89
- Young: +1.84
- Burns: +1.45
- Keegan: +1.34
US Ryder Cup team – captain's picks
If Bradley selects Thomas, Morikawa, Cantlay, Griffin and Burns, that leaves only one place left on the team. Cameron Young knows Bethpage Black well and has come into some form of late, while there are more experienced options to call upon like Brooks Koepka or Jordan Spieth.
The big question, of course, is whether Keegan Bradley will pick himself. And if he does, how will that work in practice?
US Ryder Cup team – captain's picks
Ben Griffin has enjoyed an excellent season with two PGA Tour wins and plenty of high finishes, and perhaps the only thing holding the 29-year-old back is a lack of experience. Sam Burns played well in the FedEx Cup play-offs to give himself a good chance of being selected, and his Ryder Cup previous may help him secure a spot despite an up-and-down season.
US Ryder Cup team – captain's picks
We have a pretty good idea about some of Bradley’s picks. He invited Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa to dinner with the six automatic qualifiers, so those look like two names in the book. Patrick Cantlay has bags of experience and showed strong form at the Tour Championship on the weekend, finishing tied second behind Tommy Fleetwood.
Thomas and Cantlay favourites for captain's picks
Here’s who Betway think are going to be picked for the US Ryder Cup team. Keegan Bradley is right on the cut line...
Justin Thomas - 1/12
Patrick Cantlay - 1/4
Ben Griffin - 2/5
Collin Morikawa - 4/9
Sam Burns - 4/7
Cameron Young - 8/13
Keegan Bradley - 8/11
Maverick McNealy - 11/8
Brooks Koepka - 6/4
Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler - 3/1
Jordan Spieth - 4/1
Tony Finau - 5/1
Brian Harman - 9/1
Two years ago: Raised tempers in Rome
A reminder of the chaos that erupted in Rome two years ago, centred around Rory McIlroy. This year’s battle is bound to be feisty.
Watch: Rory Mcllroy caught on camera arguing in car park at Ryder Cup
Tom Watson warns Keegan Bradley over playing captain role
“I could not have been a player-captain and the reason very simply is the scheduling, because the captain has to have his pairings in for the afternoon matches by 11am,” Tom Watson told the Times.
“The last two morning matches are going on for sure and you want to have the latitude to say this player is not playing well. For instance, in 1993, Paul Azinger got blown out in his first match and I thought, ‘I’m going to sit Paul and let him recoup’. I had to make that decision, and if I was playing in a match, what a huge distraction that would have been. You can’t do it. You can’t be both.”
Ryder Cup 2025 odds
To win Ryder Cup 2025
- USA 4/5
- Draw 11/8
- Europe 11/1
Odds via Betfair
Graeme McDowell still holds Ryder Cup ambition
"Jon Rahm asked me earlier this year if I was asked to be a vice-captain at Bethpage Black would I accept it. I replied if they asked me to make coffees for you - I would go and make coffees," McDowell told BBC Sport.
"That's how much it means to me and how much I want to be there in a supporting role for Team Europe.
"It goes without saying as we look towards Adare Manor in two years' time I would do anything to be in that European team room, to be part of that team, to put that team Europe shirt on one more time, to have the badge on my chest, to cheer the guys on and help Europe win another Ryder Cup. I hope to be there."
