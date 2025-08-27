Luke Donald: Captain's picks 'a good headache' ahead of Ryder Cup defence

Keegan Bradley will today confirm his Ryder Cup 2025 captain’s picks for Team USA and the highly-anticipated decision over his own involvement as a potential player.

Bradley, the No. 11 player in the official world golf rankings, has enjoyed a fabulous season, winning at the Travelers Championship to deny Europe stalwart Tommy Fleetwood and eventually finishing seventh in the FedEx Cup standings, while sitting 11th in the points standings.

Speculation has surrounded Bradley’s strategy with his play placing himself in an akward position given his viability as one of Team USA’s 12 players in their bid to regain the Ryder Cup after a heavy loss to Europe in Rome.

Rory McIlroy even rejected the notion that somebody could effectively be the captain and a player in the iconic competition, but Bradley will end the rumours today and confirm who will represent the Stars and Stripes at Bethpage Black: