The Ryder Cup returns to US shores this week as 24 of the world’s finest golfers descend on Bethpage Black to contest golf’s most prestigious team competition.

The Ryder Cup remains arguably the biggest event in golf, taking place every two years and blending a storied history with a unique matchplay format, with alternating venues adding to the intrigue as each tournament is entirely different.

And in 2025, Team Europe will travel to New York hoping to retain the title they won so dramatically in Rome in 2023.

Ryder Cup Odds: Outright Winner

Below are the latest 2025 Ryder Cup odds for the outright winner market.

As the name suggests, this market allows punters to bet on the outright winner of the tournament, with three outcomes possible including a win for Europe or the United States. Draws are also possible, though in the case of a tie the current holders retain the cup.

Bettors have the option to eliminate the tie from the betting by wagering on the ‘to lift the trophy’ market instead, which is usually weighted in favour of the holders due to them retaining the Ryder Cup in the case of a draw.

The host team has tended to dominate the tournament in recent years, winning each of the last five editions. The most recent era of dominance came between 1995 and 2014, when Europe won eight of the 10 Ryder Cups held in that period.

The USA dominated in the 70s, winning every Ryder Cup between 1971 and 1983, though some of these took place before the entry of European golfers into the competition in 1979.

Since that year, the USA have won nine Ryder Cups, with Europe winning 12 and retaining the other with a draw.

The table below displays the Ryder Cup results for the last 50 years, since the formation of team Europe.

Year Venue Winner Final Score 2023 Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Europe 16½-11½ 2021 Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, USA United States 19-9 2018 Le Golf National, France Europe 17½-10½ 2016 Hazeltine National, Minnesota, USA United States 17-11 2014 Gleneagles, Scotland Europe 16½-11½ 2012 Medinah Country Club, Illinois, USA Europe 14½-13½ 2010 Celtic Manor, Wales Europe 14½-13½ 2008 Valhalla Golf Club, Kentucky, USA United States 16½-11½ 2006 The K Club, Ireland Europe 18½-9½ 2004 Oakland Hills, Michigan, USA Europe 18½-9½ 2002 The Belfry, England Europe 15½-12½ 1999 The Country Club, Brookline, USA United States 14½-13½ 1997 Valderrama, Spain Europe 14½-13½ 1995 Oak Hill, New York, USA Europe 14½-13½ 1993 The Belfry, England United States 15-13 1991 Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA United States 14½-13½ 1989 The Belfry, England Tie – Europe retained 14-14 1987 Muirfield Village, Ohio, USA Europe 15-13 1985 The Belfry, England Europe 16½-11½ 1983 PGA National, Florida, USA United States 14½-13½ 1981 Walton Heath, England United States 18½-9½ 1979 The Greenbrier, West Virginia, USA United States 17-11

Ryder Cup Correct Score Odds

Punters can bet on the exact final scoreline of the tournament – for example, 15–13 to Europe – and in this section, you can find the best Ryder Cup odds for the correct score market.

There are 28 total points available across the tournament, with 14.5 needed to win outright and 14 to retain.

Of course, when considering each golfer’s form, ability and other variables, this becomes one of the most unpredictable markets for Ryder Cup betting. However, this does make it appealing as bettors can potentially earn a big return on their investment.

Ryder Cup Odds: Top Point Scorer Overall

Bettors will find the best odds for the Ryder Cup top points scorer below.

This is another fairly simple market, with bettors wagering on the top individual point scorer from both teams. Most bookmakers will accept each-way wagers on this market with most paying out on four places in 2025.

The point-scoring system for players at the Ryder Cup is more straightforward than it initially seems, with each match worth one point (this is the same for each of the matches, whether singles, four-ball or foursomes). If a match is tied, each team gets half a point.

In terms of individual scorers, historically, consistent performers who play in all five sessions have the edge.

Europe have had the outright top scorer at the Ryder Cup in 10 of the last 14 events. The USA have only had two outright winners in that time, while there have been two ties, most recently in 2010 when Luke Donald, Ian Poulter, Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker all scored three points.

Ryder Cup Odds: Top European Point Scorer

The section above shows the betting odds for the Ryder Cup top European points scorer.

In this market, bettors will be wagering on which European player will score the most points during the Ryder Cup, according to the points-scoring system previously mentioned.

Of course, factors such as form, pairings, and singles performance in the past are all relevant, as well as any previous performances on the course if a player has played there before.

In 2023, Rory McIlroy was a 5/1 chance to be Europe’s top point scorer, but he delivered with four points.

Year Player Points 2023 Rory McIlroy 4 2021 Jon Rahm 3.5 2018 Francesco Molinari 5 2016 Thomas Pieters 4 2014 Justin Rose 4

Ryder Cup Odds: Top US Point Scorer

This section will highlight the betting odds on Ryder Cup top US points scorer.

While the US have a strong team in 2025, team depth sometimes leads to rotation, affecting odds. In addition, star players are often short-priced favourites, though surprise performers can deliver value.

For example, Max Homa was playing in his first Ryder Cup two years ago but showed few signs of nerves when he top-scored for the USA, while Justin Thomas was the leading US point scorer on his debut in 2018.

Year Player Points 2023 Max Homa 3.5 2021 Dustin Johnson 5 2018 Justin Thomas 4 2016 Patrick Reed 3.5 2014 Patrick Reed 3.5

