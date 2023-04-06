Patrons walk the course ahead of the first round at the Masters (Getty Images)

The Masters is back as last year’s winner Scottie Scheffler aims to join an exclusive club of back-to-back champions. Only Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods have consecutively won the first major of the year and Scheffler would become the fourth golfer to pull on the famous green jacket two years in a row if he triumphs this week.

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm lead the European challenge against the American. They have both been in excellent form on the PGA Tour, are well backed by the bookmakers and should prove to be strong challengers to compete at Augusta National.

Woods also returns but has admitted he does not know how many more times he will be able to play at The Masters. The 16-time major champion surprisingly made the cut at last year’s tournament following a serious car accident but has only played the odd competition since.

The first major of the golfing year will also be defined by the return of 18 LIV Golf defectors who have been granted permission to compete in all four majors this season. With relations between LIV golfers and critics of the Saudi-funded breakaway series sour at best, four days of heated competition at Augusta National are expected.

