The Masters 2023 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as tournament gets underway at Augusta National
Scottie Scheffler defends his title as day one of The Masters begins with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods also vying for the Green Jacket
The Masters is back as last year’s winner Scottie Scheffler aims to join an exclusive club of back-to-back champions. Only Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods have consecutively won the first major of the year and Scheffler would become the fourth golfer to pull on the famous green jacket two years in a row if he triumphs this week.
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm lead the European challenge against the American. They have both been in excellent form on the PGA Tour, are well backed by the bookmakers and should prove to be strong challengers to compete at Augusta National.
Woods also returns but has admitted he does not know how many more times he will be able to play at The Masters. The 16-time major champion surprisingly made the cut at last year’s tournament following a serious car accident but has only played the odd competition since.
The first major of the golfing year will also be defined by the return of 18 LIV Golf defectors who have been granted permission to compete in all four majors this season. With relations between LIV golfers and critics of the Saudi-funded breakaway series sour at best, four days of heated competition at Augusta National are expected.
Follow live updates from the opening day’s play of The Masters below:
Mike Weir leads the Masters!
Two decades on from becoming Canada’s first green jacket wearer, Mike Weir leads the Masters! The leftie rolls home a nerve-settler on the first green, scrambling well after that slice off the tee.
Playing partner Na starts with a double bogey.
1. Mike Weir E (1)
2. Kevin Na +2 (1)
Masters 2023: Kevin Na through the back at the first
A little bit scratchy from Kevin Na to start. The LIV golfer finished firmly in the middle of the pack in Orlando last weekend and overcooks his third stroke after punching out of the thick stuff.
Weir is tidier, finding a nice angle to knock a shot out onto the fairway and then lifting deftly to within sniffing distance of a par.
Masters 2023: Opening tee shots
Mike Weir tugs his opening drive away to the left, bothering the foliage some distance off the fairway. Not the best start for the 2003 winner.
Kevin Na follows his partner towards the trees, though at first look appears to be slightly better situated. The opening day pin on the first is high on the top left of the green.
Honorary Starters get things up and running
Right, it’s golf time at Augusta National. Mike Weir and Kevin Na are picking through their bags, ready to strike the first tee shots proper of the Masters in 2023, with Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson again given the honour of playing first on the opening hole:
Could Jason Day contend?
A favourite pick of many sage golf forecasters this week has been Jason Day, back to somewhere near his best after the struggles of recent season. The Australian has often enjoyed a visit to Augusta, and returns after missing out last year hoping he can carry some promising form through the four rounds.
“I think I’m more excited by the journey and trying to get back there,” Day, currently world number 35, said when asked about recapturing former glories.
“When I got to number one in the world I thought I would feel a little bit different when I would wake up on Monday morning and see my name at number one, and it didn’t really change too much.
“When I got to number one, it came from a very hard place. Sacrifice everything. Very, like, forget about how your body feels, just kind of just force it in there.
“And this time around I’m kind of learning more about how my body is working, what I need to do to keep myself healthy and trying to understand the swing itself, and really trying to learn more about the process of getting there.
“I always say the first time that I got to number one it was just through sheer great putting. I hit it OK, but I just putted off the charts, and the mentality wasn’t sustainable.
“So this time around, I’m enjoying the journey and I’m learning each and every day, and I’ve actually got a lot of love and passion for it.”
Matt Fitzpatrick managing his Masters expectations after injury-hit season
US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick admits his expectations of success in the Masters need to be low after an injury-hit start to the season.
Fitzpatrick began 2023 with a tie for seventh in the Sentry Tournament of Champions but then suffered a neck injury before his next event on the PGA Tour.
The 28-year-old duly missed the cut at Pebble Beach and also made early exits from his two most recent strokeplay events before failing to reach the knockout stages of the WGC-Dell Technologies Championship.
“Making a cut would be a good start probably,” Fitzpatrick joked when asked what his expectations were at Augusta National.
“That is something that I’ve kind of done a little bit of work on myself to try and kind of say, well, it’s early in the season. This is where I’m at with my game. My expectations have got to match that.
“My expectations in previous years, throughout my whole career, have been very high. I felt given the work that I put into my game, that’s where I want to be.
“I definitely feel better physically. I definitely feel better mentally. I feel like my game is kind of slowly getting there, but at the same time I’m still in, effectively, a rebuild phase of getting stronger and swinging it better.
“I think it’s kind of just trying to keep my expectations at the right level to match where I’m currently at with my game.”
Tiger Woods backs Rory McIlroy to ‘definitely’ win the Masters
Tiger Woods believes Rory McIlroy will “definitely” win the Masters during his career to complete the grand slam.
While a relaxed McIlroy said he felt he had all the ingredients necessary to triumph at Augusta National and has shed scar tissue from previous failures, Woods was unequivocal on the subject.
“It’s just a matter of time,” the five-time Masters winner said. “Rory has the talent. He has the game. He has all the tools to win here.”
Masters 2023: Sandy Lyle braced for emotional goodbye
Sandy Lyle is braced for an emotional end to his 42nd and final appearance at Augusta National as the former Masters champion retires from competitive golf.
Lyle became the first British winner of the Masters in memorable fashion in 1988, making a birdie from a fairway bunker on the 72nd hole to secure his second major title following victory in the 1985 Open Championship.
The 65-year-old Scot called time on his PGA Tour Champions career recently and confirmed at Augusta that this week’s Masters would be his last.
“It will be, yes,” Lyle said. “I’ve just been talking to (1979 winner) Fuzzy Zoeller up in the locker room and he said that when it came to his time to retire, he looked at his driving licence and it said 65, so it’s time.
“I think that basically puts it in a very good way. I’ve had some good years and I think the time has come.”
Masters 2023: The battle to avoid finishing last
Of course, the action at the top of the leaderboard will dominate our coverage over the next few days, but spare a thought for those toiling away out of sight, past greats looking to recapture old glories as the years eat away at their games. Lawrence Ostlere explores the battle at the bottom as a couple of Augusta favourites bid farewell.
Masters 2023: Harold Varner III hits out at fellow LIV players
But, it seems, all is not totally well in the LIV ranks, with Harold Varner III giving a fascinating interview to The Washington Post ahead of the Masters. With generous use of expletives throughout his chat with the paper, the ever-honest American accused his colleagues of being “full of s***” for suggesting their decision to join the series was to do with anything other than money.
