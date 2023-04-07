(Getty Images)

Day One of the Masters saw Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka share the lead on seven under, but it was a tough opening round for Rory McIlroy who carded par after an up and down time on the course.

Only Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods have won the Masters in consecutive years but last year’s champion Scottie Scheffler can become the fourth golfer to pull on the famous green jacket two years in a row if he triumphs this week.

Woods is also back but has admitted he does not know how many more times he will be able to play at the Masters. The 16-time major champion surprisingly made the cut at last year’s tournament following a serious car accident but has only played the odd competition since. He finished two over for the first round and needs an improvement if he’s to prolong his stay across the weekend.

The first major of the golfing year will also be defined by the return of 18 LIV Golf defectors who have been granted permission to compete in all four majors this season. With relations between LIV golfers and critics of the Saudi-funded breakaway series sour at best, four days of heated competition at Augusta National are likely.

Follow live updates from the opening day’s play of the Masters below: