Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Masters begins the third round after a weather-affected end to the second round at Augusta National.

Brooks Koepka leads the way on -12 after two excellent rounds but Jon Rahm remains right on his heels after a gutsy second round saw him finish on -10.

Tiger Woods made the cut to make Masters history despite finishing on +3 with high-profile stars Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas not making it to the final two rounds.

However, after the second round was delayed when numerous trees fell down on Friday and with rain continuing to pour, there is concern that play could be further delayed with the possibility of a Monday finish not out of the question.

Here’s what we know about a potential delay to the traditional Sunday evening finish at Augusta National.

How many times has there been a Monday finish?

A Monday finish is not unheard of in Masters history but it is rare. In the 87 years of the tournament, there have been just five instances.

When was the last time there was a Monday finish?

The last Monday finish was in 1983. On that occasion, it was Spaniard Seve Ballesteros who won the green jacket by four strokes.

What are the chances of a Monday finish?

At present, it is difficult to know. The Masters has some of the best drainage systems in the world and have adopted split-tee times on Saturday to try and quicken play up and avoid the worst of the weather but if winds pick up, play may well be suspended again.

When does the third round start?

The first groups head out at 4:30 pm (BST) on Saturday with the final group, featuring Spaniard Jon Rah, heading out at 6:06 pm (BST).

Tiger Woods heads out off the tenth tee at also at 6:06 pm (BST).

When is The Masters?

The 87th edition of The Masters will be held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia in the United States over four days from 6 April to 9 April.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action on Sky Sports, the exclusive broadcast partner for The Masters in the country. Extensive coverage will be shown on the Sky Sports Golf channel throughout a busy week at Augusta, while subscribers will also be able to watch via Sky Go.

The schedule on Sky Sports Golf is:

Saturday 8 April: Build-up from 3pm; full coverage from 7.30pm

Sunday 9 April: Build-up from 3pm; full coverage from 6.30pm