Cameron Smith lit up St Andrews in bright afternoon sunshine to lead The Open 2022, while Tiger Woods missed the cut and waved goodbye during an emotional stroll down the 18th at St Andrews.

Rory McIlroy is still in the hunt at -10, three behind Australian Smith (-13), who birdied his first three holes and picked up three more shots before sinking a long snaking eagle putt on the 14th green on the way to a flawless 64.

Overnight leader Cameron Young is the closest challenger on 11 under, two shots ahead of Dustin Johnson. While world number one Scottie Scheffler was a further stroke back alongside Briton Tyrrell Hatton.

Other contenders include Americans Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala, and Australian Adam Scott, all of whom sit on -7.

Here are tee times and full schedule for Round 3 of the 150th Open Championship at <em>St Andrews</em>:

Tee times

Round 3 (US unless stated)

0835 Richard Mansell (Eng)

0845 Trey Mullinax, Kevin Kisner

0855 Tony Finau, Adri Arnaus (Esp)

0905 Justin De Los Santos (Phi), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

0915 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Dean Burmester (Rsa)

0925 Lars van Meijel (Ned), Robert Dinwiddie (Eng)

0940 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Jordan Smith (Eng)

0950 Sungjae Im (Kor), Aaron Jarvis (Cay, a)

1000 Wyndham Clark, Sam Bairstow (Eng, a)

1010 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), John Parry (Eng)

1020 Anthony Quayle (Aus), Chris Kirk

1030 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau

1045 Jason Scrivener (Aus), Jamie Rutherford (Eng)

1055 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Paul Casey (Eng)

1105 Marcus Armitage (Eng), Adrian Meronk (Pol)

1115 Justin Thomas, Jason Kokrak

1125 Danny Willett (Eng), Corey Conners (Can)

1135 Cameron Tringale, Billy Horschel

1150 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Laurie Canter (Eng)

1200 Russell Henley, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

1210 Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1220 Kurt Kitayama, Garrick Higgo (Rsa)

1230 Ian Poutler (Eng), Sam Burns

1240 David Law (Sco), Filippo Celli (Ita, a)

1255 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Will Zalatoris

1305 Shane Lowry (Irl), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1315 Victor Perez (Fra), Brad Kennedy (Aus)

1325 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Patrick Reed

1335 Harold Varner III, Jon Rahm (Esp)

1345 Jordan Spieth, Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

1400 Thomas Detry (Bel), Xander Schauffele

1410 Lee Westwood (Eng), David Carey (Irl)

1420 Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1430 Aaron Wise, Lucas Herbert (Aus)

1440 Barclay Brown (Eng, a), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)

1450 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1505 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Sahtih Theegala

1515 Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott (Aus)

1525 Talor Gooch, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1535 Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson

1545 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1555 Cameron Young, Cameron Smith (Aus)