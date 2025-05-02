Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula 1 returns to the USA this weekend with the fourth edition of the always star-studded Miami Grand Prix, and the first US race of the season promises to continue the drama fans witnessed in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Oscar Piastri climbed to the top of the Drivers’ Championship last week with a win in Jeddah, replacing team mate Lando Norris, who could only manage fourth place, leaving him 10 points behind the Aussie.

While McLaren have made an excellent start to 2025, a threat looms large in the rearview mirror in the form of world champion Max Verstappen.

Red Bull’s pace is closer to McLaren’s than had previously been thought, and though a time penalty ruined his attempt to win in Jeddah, he’s just 12 points behind Piastri in the Drivers’ standings at this early point in the season.

As has been the case ahead of most races this season, the McLaren duo are the two favourites for the race in Miami, with both offered at odds of 11/8, while Verstappen is a 5/1 shot with betting sites.

Miami Grand Prix Betting Preview: McLaren at Home in Miami

Piastri and Norris go into the sixth race of the 2025 season as the top two in the Drivers’ Championship and they look tough to oppose at the narrow Miami International Autodrome, where overtaking is tough, but not impossible.

The duo have been pre-race favourites on F1 betting sites ahead of pretty much every weekend so far this season, and it’s the same scenario again in Miami, where Norris won his first race in Formula 1 last year.

It’s clear that everyone else will struggle to keep up with the pace of the McLaren cars this season, though it looks like Verstappen will put up the closest fight.

However, with the Red Bull cars expected to perform worse than in Jeddah due to the heat in Florida, the Dutchman will need right at the top of his game if he’s to add to the two wins he’s already achieved in Miami.

At the same time, it has been in the warmer temperatures where McLaren has excelled so far in 2025.

To that end, it may be best to avoid a wager on Verstappen springing a surprise – instead, opt for a double of Piastri and Norris to finish in the top two, which is even-money with Bet365.

Miami Grand Prix prediction 1: Oscar Piastri & Lando Norris to finish in the top two - 1/1 Bet365

Miami Grand Prix Tips: Russell to Land Another Podium Finish?

While Verstappen remains the main challenger to a potential McLaren duopoly this season, Mercedes’ George Russell isn’t too far off the pace.

The Briton sits just 14 points behind Verstappen in the Drivers’ Championship and has managed three podium finishes from five races so far in 2025 (having finished fifth in the other two).

Russell’s best finish this season was second in Bahrain, and he’s proven that he can compete with the McLarens on any given race weekend, finishing ahead of Norris in Bahrain.

And with both Russell and team boss Toto Wolff acknowledging that the car has performed better than expected in warmer conditions so far, if Mercedes can learn from the mistakes in Jeddah, the Brit could be in line for another top-three finish.

Elsewhere on the grid, Charles Leclerc is the other driver who’ll hope to rival those at the top this season, but with the Ferrari man priced is a 7/4 shot this weekend to finish on the podium for only the second time in 2025.

Ferrari have been off the pace in qualifying and that means Russell could sneak in ahead of the Red Bulls and Ferraris to clinch that last podium place.

Miami Grand Prix prediction 2: George Russell to finish on the podium - 1/1 William Hill

