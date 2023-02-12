Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles. for the Vince Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

The football spectacle sees superstar quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts go head-to-head, with both men making history in what will be the first Super Bowl between two Black quarterbacks.

Mahomes and Hurts have enjoyed fine seasons and have contended for the NFL’s regular season MVP throughout.

However, both players have also pushed through the pain barrier, with Mahomes’ high ankle sprain and Hurts’ shoulder problem causing problems on their play-off runs.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Super Bowl:

Super Bowl 2023 odds

We’ll update the odds and various markets as they come out, including the highly popular player prop markets.

But there are various markets already open, so let’s dive in - all odds via Betfair.

Super Bowl 2023 winner - moneyline

Philadelphia Eagles 5/6

Kansas City Chiefs EVENS

Super Bowl 2023 MVP

Jalen Hurts EVS

Patrick Mahomes 6/5

Travis Kelce 10/1

AJ Brown 11/1

Devonta Smith 20/1

Miles Sanders 25/1

Haason Reddick 40/1

Jerick McKinnon 40/1

Isiah Pacheco 40/1

Darius Slay 40/1

Chris Jones 40/1

The Los Angeles Rams celebrate winning Super Bowl LVI ( Associated Press)

Super Bowl Handicap

Philadelphia Eagles -1.5 9/10

Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 9/10

Super Bowl Total Points

Over 50.5 points 9/10

Over 50.5 points 9/10

Super Bowl 2023 coin toss

Heads 10/11

Tails 10/11

To score a touchdown

Travis Kelce 5/6

5/6 Jalen Hurts EVS

EVS Isiah Pacheco 11/10

11/10 Miles Sanders 6/5

6/5 A.J. Brown 6/5

6/5 DeVonta Smith 13/8

13/8 Dallas Goedert 7/4

7/4 Jerick McKinnon 7/4

7/4 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 12/5

12/5 Juju Smith-Schuster 3/1

3/1 Kenneth Gainwell 7/2

7/2 Kadarius Toney 4/1

4/1 Boston Scott 11/2

11/2 Patrick Mahomes 11/2

11/2 Philadelphia Defense 15/2

15/2 Quez Watkins 15/2

15/2 Kansas City Defense 8/1

8/1 Noah Gray 17/2

17/2 Justin Watson 9/1

9/1 Skyy Moore 9/1

9/1 Marcus Kemp 9/1

9/1 Blake Bell 11/1

11/1 Jody Fortson 11/1

11/1 Ronald Jones 12/1

12/1 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 12/1

Player prop bets

Passing Yards

Jalen Hurts Over 5/6 +238.5

5/6 +238.5 Jalen Hurts Under 5/6 +238.5

Patrick Mahomes Over 5/6 +292.5

5/6 +292.5 Patrick Mahomes Under 5/6 +292.5

Rushing Yards

Jalen Hurts Over 5/6 +49.5

5/6 +49.5 Jalen Hurts Under 5/6 +49.5

Miles Sanders Over 5/6 +61.5

5/6 +61.5 Miles Sanders Under 5/6 +61.5

Jerick McKinnon Over 5/6 +20.5

5/6 +20.5 Jerick McKinnon Under 5/6 +20.5

Isiah Pacheco Over 5/6 +46.5

5/6 +46.5 Isiah Pacheco Under 5/6 +46.5

Kenneth Gainwell Over 5/6 +19.5

5/6 +19.5 Kenneth Gainwell Under 5/6 +19.5

Patrick Mahomes Over EVS +19.5

EVS +19.5 Patrick Mahomes Under 8/11 +19.5

Receiving Yards

Dallas Goedert Over 5/6 +50.5

5/6 +50.5 Dallas Goedert Under 5/6 +50.5

DeVonta Smith Over 5/6 +63.5

5/6 +63.5 DeVonta Smith Under 5/6 +63.5

A.J. Brown Over 5/6 +72.5

5/6 +72.5 A.J. Brown Under 5/6 +72.5

Travis Kelce Over 5/6 +79.5

5/6 +79.5 Travis Kelce Under 5/6 +79.5

Jerick McKinnon Over 5/6 +22.5

5/6 +22.5 Jerick McKinnon Under 5/6 +22.5

Miles Sanders Over 5/6 +4.5

5/6 +4.5 Miles Sanders Under 5/6 +4.5

Isiah Pacheco Over 5/6+15.5

5/6+15.5 Isiah Pacheco Under 5/6 +15.5

Kenneth Gainwell Over 5/6 +10.5

5/6 +10.5 Kenneth Gainwell Under 5/6 +10.5

Quez Watkins Over 10/11 +12.5

10/11 +12.5 Quez Watkins Under 4/5 +12.5

JuJu Smith-Schuster Over 5/6 +37.5

5/6 +37.5 JuJu Smith-Schuster Under 5/6 +37.5

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Over 5/6 +38.5

5/6 +38.5 Marquez Valdes-Scantling Under 5/6 +38.5

Kadarius Toney Over 5/6 +22.5

5/6 +22.5 Kadarius Toney Under 5/6 +22.5

Super Bowl 2023 winning Gatorade shower colour

Orange 9/4

Clear 5/2

Blue 3/1

Yellow/Green 3/1

Purple 11/2

Red/Pink 8/1

Tips and best bets

Eagles moneyline 5/6: If I have to pick one side, it has to be Philadelphia, they just have the better roster. Yes, you might look back at Patrick Mahomes in a similar light to Tom Brady and wonder why you bet against the best quarterback of a generation. Yet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already shown Mahomes and the Chiefs to be beatable on the biggest stage in the game. Sure, get a little more value with -1.5, but this is such a close game, a one-point win cannot be ruled out.

Under 50.5: This started at 49.5 and could get up to 51.5. It’s a no bet if you don’t enjoy cheering for no points (who does?), yet the Eagles have the run game to keep Mahomes off the field, plus elite coverage from James Bradberry and Darius Slay and a relentless Haason Reddick-led pass rush. All this and we’re assuming Mahomes is healthy and does not reinjure himself.

Isiah Pacheco Over 5/6 +46.5: Mahomes will need Pacheco to win this you would think, given his lack of weapons downfield. An aggressive runner after contact, Pacheco has only gone under this total in two of his last 11 games. Total yards rushing and receiving is also attractive given his usage with swing passes.