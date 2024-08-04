Great Britain relay team featuring Adam Peaty miss out on a medal

Support truly

Adam Peaty was unable to inspire Team GB to a podium place as they finished fourth in the men’s 4×100 metres medley relay.

While Peaty, who on Saturday described how he had had the “worst week” of his life physically after testing positive for Covid on Monday, left Team GB second at halfway, they fell away thereafter.

China took top spot ahead of the United States with France third – more than a second ahead of Team GB.