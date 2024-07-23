Support truly

First Lady Jill Biden will lead the US delegation to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, just days after her husband President Joe Biden announced he was bowing out of the 2024 presidential race.

The White House said that Biden will represent the US at the opening ceremony on Friday July 26 and will also attend some Olympics events while in Paris.

Biden will be joined by seven other delegates including the US ambassador to France Denise Campbell Bauer, Senators Chris Coons and Alex Padilla, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Chair of the 2028 LA Olympic and Paralympic Games Casey Wasserman, Olympic gold medalist figure skater Brian Boitano and a three-time Olympic gold medalist in women’s basketball Dawn Staley are also acting as delegates.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will lead the delegation to the closing ceremony on August 11, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth will lead the delegation to the opening ceremony of the Paralympics, and Xavier Becerra, secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, will lead the delegation to the closing of the Paralympics.

Biden’s trip to France comes after her 81-year-old husband quit his reelection campaign on Sunday following weeks of pressure from his own party.

First Lady, Jill Biden waves during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. She is slated again to lead the delegation at the 2024 Olympics for the United States ( Getty Images )

Amid the political turmoil, it was rumored that Biden might pull out of attending the games, with Vice President and now presidential candidate Kamala Harris speculated to replace her, according to reports.

However, the White House confirmed on Monday that Biden would attend as planned.

Despite the president no longer running in the November election, the first lady is still scheduled to appear at a campaign fundraiser in Paris that was arranged prior to his departure.

First Lady, Jill Biden cheers on Team USA prior to the Women’s Pool Round match on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ( Getty Images )

Jill Biden waves as she attends a swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 24, 2021 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The fundraiser, titled “A Reception with Jill Biden,” will be hosted by former US Ambassador to the EU Tony Gardner and two others, Belinda de Gaudemar and Lorna Johnson.

The tickets range in price from $500 to $25,000, with only US citizens able to make a contribution to the campaign.

Biden previously led the US delegation to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which was also her first solo international trip as first lady.